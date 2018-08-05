As our regular readers are aware, four times a year I look back over the performance of the markets in the past quarter and provide insights into what happened and why. Reviewing what just happened, in the context of what is going on in the economy and the markets over a longer period of time, gives us perspective. Although I am pleased to be able to report that second quarter results were significantly better than the first quarter’s, clouds still hover over the global economy.
Just the facts
Gaining over 7 percent in the quarter, and now up 7 percent for the year, the Russell 2000 (small company) Index took first place among the major averages. This pushed the technology heavy NASDAQ (over-the-counter) Index, into second place, with a respectable gain of over 6 percent to end the quarter up 9 percent for the year to date. With a gain of almost 3 percent, and now up almost 2 percent for the year, the broadly diversified S & P 500 Average, which represents approximately 80 percent of the value of all domestic equities (stocks), took third. And once again in last place was the storied Dow Jones Average of 30 major industrial companies, gaining almost 1 percent, but still down almost 2 percent for the year.
Noteworthy was the excellent performance of small company and midcap stocks and funds as investors concerned about global trade issues focused their attention on companies doing more of their business domestically. Consistent with this focus, International and Global Stocks and Funds also had a poor quarter. Domestic municipal bond funds had gains across the board as did most domestic taxable bond categories.
Quarter in perspective
Although corporate profits soared 25 percent in the first quarter and are anticipated to have climbed at least 20 percent in the second, stocks overall have not gone up significantly. Although the Federal Reserve has now raised short term interest rates twice this year and have forecast a couple more quarter point increases over the course of this year, interest rates are still quite low. Although the economy likely grew at close to a 4 percent rate in the second quarter, the best quarterly growth rate in years, again, this economic growth provided no significant stock market boost.
And although over the course of the year longer term interest rates have risen and bond prices fallen, this is normal in a strengthening economy. But here’s the key to understanding the conundrum: Although everything is good now, investors are uncertain about the impact this country’s new approach to tariffs and global trade will have long term on our economy as well as the rest of the world. If the impact is negative, business could slow, profits could decline and stock prices could fall.
Advice today
Although investing always involves risk, I can’t remember a time when the risks were so apparent and the benefits so well hidden. All investors should take time to review the diversification and balance of their investment accounts, paying close attention to whether their portfolios are where they should be today for the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead and appropriate for their ages, objectives and risk tolerance.
