Gosh, I love soda. Pepsi, to be exact. Cherry Pepsi, to be more exact. Cold. Carbonated. Sugary. Caffeinated. Any time of the day or night. It’s my morning coffee, my nighttime refreshment. Pepsi.
I have read, and I truly believe, what is written about how bad soda is for a person. It’s hard on your teeth, bad for your nutrition, and tough on your weight. Still, I console myself that it is my only vice. I don’t drink alcohol, don’t smoke, don’t do drugs and, even when most people my age are on multiple prescription medications, I am fortunate not to be on any. At my book club where everyone has a glass of wine, I stick with my Pepsi. I justify my soda drinking to myself with a simple thought, “It’s my only vice!” (Not technically true, of course, but that’s another subject.)
Still, there are days when I reconsider my soda drinking.
One morning recently, we were out of Pepsi, an untenable situation as any morning coffee drinker will tell you. In my crazed withdrawal state, I suddenly remembered that there was an unfinished cup of soda from the night before on a white wicker coffee table in the sunroom. I proceeded to retrieve the cup and took a drink. It was horrible. Absolutely horrible. Warm, flat, stale, it is the worst stuff in the world.
Now in a fictional story, this would be the turning point, the denouement, the light-in-the-attic moment when the character finally realizes the truth, turns a corner and reaches enlightenment. Soda, the character would realize, is beyond awful when you drink it warm and unfizzed. Voila! Our fictional character would face a life-changing moment, never to touch the poison again.
I, on the other hand, came to a different conclusion. I rushed to the refrigerator and filled the cup to the top with ice, waited briefly for it to chill, and then took a sip. Not too bad, I thought to myself as I hurriedly dressed for the store to replenish my Pepsi supply. I later bragged to my husband that I could quit drinking soda anytime by simply forcing myself to drink it flat and warm. But will I ever do that?
Now I don’t really equate my affinity for soda to the addictions of smokers, drinkers or drug users. Still, there are some of the same lessons in all bad habits. So, that being the case, I actually may quit drinking soda soon. Or at least limit my intake to one glass a day, although smokers will tell you the failings of that method. “Just one more,” is the deadly refrain of those who never quit, be it soda, alcohol, cigarettes, drugs, gambling or more.
A psychiatrist told me once of a study that concluded that addicts who successfully quit their drug of choice do it suddenly. Like a whack on the head, they just one day decide that enough is enough, that they’ve caused sufficient harm to themselves and to those who love them, and that they want something more fulfilling out of life — and they quit their addiction.
That study resonated with me because decades ago my dear father, after a life-long addiction to cigarettes, just decided one day to quit. It wasn’t easy — cigarette smoking is an almost impossible habit to break. As Mark Twain once said, “I can quit smoking whenever I want. I’ve done it hundreds of times.”
But my father proved the study correct. He told no one, not even my mom, that he was quitting smoking. He confided to us later that he spent nights pacing the floor, chewing gum and drinking coffee to succeed in quitting. But he made it. He did confess later, though, that for the rest of his life, the smell of cigarette smoke was enticing enough that he could have begun smoking again many times. But he never did. He died at the advanced age of 86, telling those he loved, “I have been the luckiest man in the world.” He believed that we can and do make choices, and that we are responsible for our own journey.
I think my father’s strength and courage in this decision was role modeled by his own father who, after years of drinking more alcohol than he should have, went on a two-week trip away from my grandmother and their home. (Did grandma and grandpa have an argument about drinking? Did grandpa get an ultimatum from grandma? Or did he just decide that enough was enough?) Whatever caused him to quit, it is nonetheless true that during his absence and ever after, my grandfather never drank again. We grandkids remember him as a dear and caring man.
Life lessons like those and the addiction study itself suggest that our worst bad habits are possible to break once we make the decision to do so. So, maybe I’ll stop with the soda after all. My father, my grandfather, and countless others suggest that quitting an addiction is possible and that making better choices is, after all, really in our own hands.
For all of us, it is worth considering.
