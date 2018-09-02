It is the day before Labor Day, a time when we ponder work and jobs and even avocations. As I have gotten older, I have realized how much I admire people who love their work. It doesn’t seem to particularly matter if those people are dedicated counselors, skillful carpenters or caring doctors. You see it in their eyes. The counselor who helps you discover a way to make it through a rocky part of your journey. The carpenter who, after struggling with the intricacies and frustrations of building a cabinet, finally steps back, smiles and says as much to himself as to anyone else, “Perfect!” The doctor who tells the patient after they recover from a lengthy illness, “You did it. Good work.”
Sometimes I tell people that it is clear that they like their work. “Ah, yes,” they often say, “I can’t imagine doing anything else.” Great teachers are almost universal in that response.
It is reported that many Americans are stuck in jobs they dislike. For the consumer, these people are easy to spot. My husband and I recently checked in at an airline ticket counter where the representative, never looking up to see our faces, growled, “Just put your bags on the scale, ok?” When we later asked a question about our airplane seats which were across the plane from each other, she answered again with grumpiness. “I don’t do that,” she grumbled. “Check at the boarding counter.”
As we walked away I said to my husband, maybe loudly enough for her to hear, “She needs a different job, some work that she could do with joy.” I said that not in anger, but maybe with a hope that she might think about finding employment that would bring her a measure of happiness. An ancient adage seems fitting, “If you cannot work with love,” the saying goes, “it is better that you sit at the gates of the temple and take alms from those who work with joy.”
We are not always joyous, of course, about our work. Take, for instance, cleaning the house. For me, it leaves so little space for the imagination, washing clothes, emptying the dishwasher, dusting, mopping floors, and on and on. I can’t imagine liking those jobs. Still, I have a friend who cleans houses for a living, and she does it so well that you can tell she enjoys it. I asked her about it one day when I was tired of housework, and she explained. “I like being my own boss,” she said. “I like having my own business. And I especially like having work that I can do well, and that has a starting and ending point. It is satisfying after cleaning a house to look at it with a sense of accomplishment. I did this, and I did it well, I think to myself. It feels good.”
“I did this, and I did it well.” What a motto to embrace for all who work in any field of endeavor. In a recent tech survey, employees were asked the key reasons why they work at their jobs. Surprisingly, the first thing they named wasn’t salary, but the feeling that they were doing important work that gave them a sense of accomplishment. That response took up almost 50 percent of the reasons for working. Second was income, third was opportunities for advancement, and fourth was job security. The monetary things mattered, of course, to the respondents, but mostly people wanted to feel that they accomplish something when they work.
And studies demonstrate, it turns out, that there are some beneficial side effects to this “working with joy” outlook. It is shown that blood pressure, weight, exercise and general physical health are better for those who work in jobs they like. That may also explain the longevity of those who continue in professions past the usual retirement age or who involve themselves in a cause or an interest.
After all, what is life about if not meaning? When you come right down to it, isn’t that really what we are looking for, lives that are satisfying and make a difference? The people I’ve seen who like their work have a shared quality. They bring a sense of pride to what they do. It isn’t so much what they do as the fact that they do it with joy. A speaker at a recent graduation poignantly addressed the importance of embracing your work, whatever your occupation. “There are times,” he said, “when nothing is more important than to have a good plumber, electrician or construction worker come to your home. So,” he went on to advise the graduates, “choose something you love to do, and then do it with happiness. Believe me, you never completely know the difference you make in the lives of others when you work with joy.”
Last month I bought carpeting, and I went back to the same store I always go to and worked with the same salesperson I always work with, a person who laughs, advises and genuinely seems to want me to be happy with the purchase. I got a note from him later, thanking me for my business and inviting me to visit the store again. And I am sure that I will. He is among those who work with joy.
Many years ago, the poet Carl Sandburg reminded us of the importance of passion in what we do. “Live long and laugh loud,” he wrote. “Let joy kill you. Keep away from little deaths.”
