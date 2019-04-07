A few years ago, my best friend from childhood almost died. Sue and her husband were babysitting their grandson when she mentioned that she had a very bad headache. Within minutes, she rushed to the sink, threw up, and immediately collapsed onto the floor. The next thing she remembers is waking up in a hospital five weeks later. She learned that she had experienced a ruptured aneurysm, had been rushed to the hospital and had been placed in a medically induced coma for the next five weeks. The amazing thing was that, despite a bleak prognosis, she not only survived but, after a few grueling months, was back to her old self, pondering what had happened, and reflecting on her life in a new way.
Sue told me that losing five weeks of your life and then coming back from it feels like a kind of resurrection. She says that your perspective changes and that life takes on different parameters and increased meaning. She was supposed to have died. Her family was told that she would die. And, like Lazarus from the dead, here she was talking expressively just like her old self.
The other day, I talked with Sue on the phone from her home in California. Once again, she laughed the laugh that echoes periodically through my days, back from the days of grade school, high school and college. In the darker times of my life, she was the perfect antidote to my seriousness. I told her on the phone that she has always made me a happier and wiser person. For that alone, I treasure her. She is still being treated with medications and I have to believe, despite her current ills, that she will live long and well. We who know her, need her. She’s one of a kind.
As we get older, what used to be philosophical discussions about mortality become, instead, very real ones. My mother used to say that the hardest thing about growing older is that friends and family get ill and die. Sometimes, she said, she dreaded reading the newspaper obituaries. I identify with that now.
Mortality is right around the corner, whether that corner is three years from now or 30 years from now. This life we experience is a short one, even if we live to be 100. We are faced with the truth that we are, after all, mere mortals. And with each passing year, we understand that more and more. I think it is why older people tend to slow down. We understand the value of the moments we inhabit. We choose our activities carefully. We want to live intentionally.
The poet David Sluyter wrote about how often we rush carelessly through the moments of our lives. His reflection ended with these words….“I think I will go down to the river and just watch it flow. It’s been a long time since I have done something really important.”
“Something really important.” That’s what we know increasingly as we get older. We want to do what is important, in a different way than we might have thought of as “important” in our younger years.
As artist Georgia O’Keefe wrote, “I want real things — music that makes holes in the sky.” Or, in another writing of hers, “Nobody sees a flower — really sees it — it is so small — we haven’t the time — and to see it takes time, like having a friend takes time.”
Yes, we want music that makes holes in the sky.
We want to really see a flower.
And, in the springtime of this year, we want to watch the river flow.
For that is important.
And we know it.
