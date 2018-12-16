Another year and, once again we set the tree up. This is not an easy feat. The tree is assembled in three parts, the bottom one being especially heavy. I know the arguments for real trees versus fake ones, and I used to say years ago that I’d never have an artificial tree. And we did have real trees for years. In fact, we got 20-foot tall real trees to put up in our main room which has a 22-foot high ceiling.
The trees were cut fresh and were delivered to our back deck where my husband and I and the kids would drag them into the house and lean the huge things against the second-floor railings. Some of us were on the second floor where we would hold on to a rope to keep the tree steady as my husband on the first floor got the tree into a base and then tied it to stay in place. Each year those majestic trees would grace our main room. Looking back, it was truly a unique experience, but one we grew out of in time. I remember one of our teenagers saying, “I think it might be time to give this up, huh?” We agreed, and the following year we decided to purchase our first artificial tree. There is a time for every season, as they say.
We have loved our artificial tree since we first got it. For one thing, it looks so real. Its shape is just right, and it is very, very lightly flocked. We decorate it now in all white and tan and gold and it is a still presence in our room. This is, however, its last year. We are getting older and my husband said yesterday, “We have to get a lighter tree for next year. I can hardly get this thing up the basement steps.” Also, when we first bought it years ago, all we had to do was put it together, plug it in and decorate it. But slowly the lights stopped working, so now we have to put traditional corded lights on it every year. Another challenge.
I was with a few friends my age recently and they all said the same thing about downsizing the Christmas decorations. They said things like, “Every year we put up a tree and the last few years we say that this will be our last year to go through this. With the children all grown, it just seems like too much work.” I feel the same way but when the holiday season comes, we once again decorate and put up a tree. And we are moved by warmth when those tree lights gently spread a glow throughout the room. We are glad that we continued this tradition yet another year.
I am Dutch and, on both sides of my family, my grandparents emigrated to Wisconsin from Holland. The custom of holiday trees in Holland is as strong as it is here. My dad was born in 1908 and he is no longer with us, but he used to tell stories about the magic of the Christmas trees when he was just a young boy growing up in Appleton. Our grandfather George and grandma Lavinia and their six kids would go out to the woods and choose just the right tree and then cut it down and carry it into their house. For children back then with limited exposure to toys, that was quite an adventure.
My dad remembered decorating the tree with popcorn tied on strings and his mom’s candy canes and ribboned cranberries and homemade ornaments. But the highlight of the tree was the candles. Red and white and green candles were placed in the metal cups that held them. But those candles were only lit once during the holiday season, on Christmas Eve night with all of the children around the tree, singing Christmas songs. My father remembers that his father only lit the candles after bringing buckets and tubs of water to use if there should be a fire.
To my father, those Christmas Eve nights were an almost mystical experience, all of the family in the dark of the room mesmerized by the flickering flames and the stillness of their singing and the power and beauty of fire. Of course, electric tree lights were yet to come, but my father said that the image of those long-ago Christmas Eves lived on in his imagination throughout his lifetime.
There is much that is magic about the mystery of Christmas and the warmth of lights flickering on trees in darkened rooms. But whether it is real trees or artificial trees, real fire or electric lights, hand-carved toy trucks or the more elaborate toys of today, the heart of Christmas remains the same. The holidays still have the power to remind us of grandeur and magic and hope. And of love. What would Christmas be without that?
Happy holiday memories to all.
