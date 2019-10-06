The letters dripped down the brick of our local synagogue like tears running down a tortured face. “JUDE,” the German word for “Jews,” screamed out in blood-red spray paint. And the rune “S” symbol of the Nazi Secret Service reminded us of the hateful Nazi regime which struck terror in the hearts of Jewish people during the holocaust.
Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised at the hate-spewed words across the synagogue since hate crimes in the U.S. have been on the rise in recent years and have actually gone up for the third straight year in a row. And the graffiti is emblematic of the hatred that is increasingly espoused by so many people filled with rage against others. There is increasing antisemitism. And xenophobia. And racism. And homophobia. And misogyny. And nationalism. And prejudice.
On the Sunday evening a week following the defacing attack, people of peace gathered together at our community’s synagogue in unity with our Jewish friends who are being traumatized. As we prayed for our sisters and brothers of the Jewish faith, we reflected too on all of those others who face hatred in the climate we live in — Jews, LGBT individuals, Muslims, Sikhs, blacks, minorities, immigrants, women and all of those persecuted for being “different.”
At the service, people spoke and conveyed profound messages. They spoke of how love and support poured in from throughout the community and the nation. They spoke of how everyone depends on everyone else in this journey, and that we are all brothers and sisters. They talked of communication and how important it is to keep speaking out against hate. And they spoke of how love will always win out over hatred because love is greater than hate.
In incidents like this, the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ring out clear and true. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” And the poignant words of German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller (1892–1984), remind us that peace only comes when we all take a stand for it.
“First they came for the Communists/And I did not speak out/Because I was not a Communist.
Then they came for the Socialists/And I did not speak out/Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists/And I did not speak out/Because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews/And I did not speak out/Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me/And there was no one left/To speak out for me.”
When will we realize that, as it turns out, there is really no “them” versus “us”? There is only all of us, wanting pretty much the same things. To live in peace, away from violence. To have a good life for ourselves and our families and for humankind. To have the right to love who we love. To be able to speak out for what we believe. To have meaningful work to support our families and to help others.
And, of course, to have the freedom to worship where we choose, or the freedom not to worship at all.
In this challenging world, can we ever get to a peaceful place? We can if we live by the well-known words of the song, “Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.”
Amen.
And Shalom.
