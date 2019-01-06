To my readers — This column reflects an issue that has compelled me for many years now. I hope for a better future.
A number of years ago, my granddaughter and our family built the first snowman of the season in our front yard. Our snowman had a scarf, a carrot nose, a black stovetop hat, a mouth made of berries, a corncob pipe dangling from his lips and stick arms from a nearby tree. But my granddaughter wanted to find two authentic coal pieces for the eyes. When the kids finally found some coal, their masterpiece was complete. “One decent use for coal,” I remember thinking to myself somewhat ironically.
I am now a member of the Clean Power Coalition of Southeast Wisconsin which is working to rid Wisconsin of the dirty coal burning that takes place at the two We Energies coal plants in Oak Creek. That coal burning pollutes our air, water and soil, and the sooner the coal burning plants are converted to renewable energy, the better.
Air quality is an issue I have always been concerned about. When we lived in the Santa Clara Valley, Calif., for a few years around 1975, we were amazed that the mountains around us were invisible all summer until the rainy season arrived in winter and they would miraculously reappear again. One of the reasons we left California was that I didn’t want us or our children to grow up in dirty air. Ironically, since then California has made great strides in air quality at the same time that air quality has deteriorated in Wisconsin and especially in our part of the state. Recently, we hired a lab to do an evaluation of air quality in our home which is about four miles from the Oak Creek Coal Power Plants. Surprisingly to us, the lab tests determined that coal particulate was found inside our home.
We Energies to its credit closed the coal plant in Pleasant Prairie this year and its parent company, WEC Energies, has announced investments in solar and wind power. And yet, our Oak Creek plants continue to transport coal on the long trek from Wyoming to Wisconsin. Along the way, lethal coal ash is dispersed along the tracks and into the air, endangering health and well-being. Many are on a mission to get We Energies to clean up its act at the Oak Creek coal plants and to move to the use of renewable energy sources.
Fifteen years ago when We Energies decided to expand the coal-burning plant in Oak Creek to two coal-burning plants, hearings were held for the public to speak to this issue. I attended one of these hearings and spoke about the importance of not expanding the coal burning in our area. When I sat down after speaking, I was surprised that the next speaker was the late Sam Johnson, who spoke impassioned words against the expansion. In the months that followed, Johnson even went to court to attempt to prevent the expansion. Ultimately, Sam lost the court battle but he is a role model for us.
As an environmentalist, he understood the importance of opposing the burning of coal as anathema to the health of the residents of Wisconsin and a threat to the future of our state and our globe. As he wrote in 2003, “More coal?... Burning that much coal at Oak Creek will mean more pollution and even more impact on people’s health and the environment.” And he was right. The threats are very real.
- The air in southeast Wisconsin is dirty and getting dirtier. The EPA under the Obama administration rated this part of Wisconsin in a “severe non-attainment” category for air quality. Milwaukee and Kenosha counties received failing grades from the American Lung Association on a key measure of air pollution, smog.
- From 2015-17, Racine County smog levels exceeded federal standards and Wisconsin would have been required to take steps to reduce pollution if not for an exemption granted to Governor Walker by the EPA of the Trump administration.
- Coal power plants emit numerous types of pollution into the air, including mercury, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, among other toxic elements. These emissions are not just a problem for Oak Creek but well beyond the plant since lighter particulate matter disperses far beyond the plant, and that particulate matter is dangerous to our lungs and our health.
- Air pollution from coal causes approximately 13,000 deaths per year in the United States. Coal air pollution is responsible for 12,000 emergency room visits, 20,000 heart attacks and over 200,000 asthma attacks annually. Many in Wisconsin suffer from asthma, exacerbated by coal plant pollution. More than half a million Wisconsinites suffer from asthma, including two in 20 adults and one in 13 children.
Clean, renewable energy is a cost-effective solution. A study found that building and running new wind and solar is now cheaper in many cases than simply running existing coal plants.
The year that we created our snowman, we named him Snowman Sam and we scratched into the snow with a festive touch, “Ho! Ho! Ho! Coal Must Go.”
We now ask We Energies to respond to this urgent plea. For the health of our children, our families, and our residents, and for the protection of our environment, please make this change to renewables now. Do it in memory of Sam Johnson and in honor of the generations yet to come. Our earth and its future depend upon your actions.
So, We Energies, please act now. What a gift “Renewables in the New Year” would be to our citizens and to our world.
