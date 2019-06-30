Gloria Vanderbilt died June 17 at the age of 95. Normally, that would only have registered as a small blip on the radar screen of my life. But to me, it felt like losing a friend because a few years back I had read the book, “The Rainbow Comes and Goes,” written by newscaster Anderson Cooper and his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt was a Renaissance woman, an artist, an actress, a model, a designer, a writer, and a multi-talented woman. I resonated with so many of Vanderbilt’s and Cooper’s words, especially those about the loss of their son and brother Carter to suicide. Carter was Anderson’s older brother who, in 1988 at the age of 23, committed suicide by jumping off the 14-story ledge of Gloria’s apartment building. Forever, that day, that loss, that ache, would reverberate through the chambers of their hearts. I recognize that reverberation well since the death of our daughter seven years ago.
I awoke at 4 a.m. the morning after Vanderbilt died, and I went to retrieve “The Rainbow Comes and Goes.” I remembered how much I had liked the book, but I forgot how much of it I had underlined. What parent doesn’t identify with this entry by Cooper, “When we’re young, we all waste so much time being reserved or embarrassed with our parents, resenting them or wishing they and we were entirely different people. This changes when we become adults, but we don’t often explore new ways of talking and conversing.” So, on Gloria’s 91st birthday, mother and son began a year-long written conversation between the two of them which they chronicled in their book. Below is some of the wisdom from that book, words of Anderson or of Gloria.
ON LOSING A CHILD — “I have heard it said that the greatest loss a human being can experience is the loss of a child. This is true. The person you were before, you will never be again. It doesn’t just change you, it demolishes you. The rest of your life is spent on another level, the level of those who have lost a child. If you are blessed with other children, you go on living to be there for them, but the loss will consume you at unexpected times for the rest of your life.”
ON KINDNESS — “You may not be able to see the battle others are fighting, and you may believe they are confident and have never known sadness or fear, but believe me, they have. So be kind.”
ON FORGIVENESS — “I’m calling out to those I have hurt. They know who they are. I pray they forgive me, as I forgive those who have trespassed against me.”
ON A RESTLESS SPIRIT — “For all of its negative aspects, a restless spirit can, at times, be a blessing. It is the appetite for life that continues to keep one young and alive. It is the key to inspiration that fuels imagination and creativity.”
ON TRUSTING OTHERS — “The advantage of being trusting is that you don’t harden, which I admire. I don’t like hard people. By remaining open, you live in a way that’s more productive.”
ON HOPE — “Hope is essential. The alternative is to stop living.”
ON A RAGE TO LIVE — “When you feel you have so much to give and so much passion inside of you, there is only one thing to do and that’s to go out and find it, fulfill it. If you have that rage to live, nothing is going to stop you from trying to satisfy it.”
ON LOVE — “I have come to believe that love is all that matters.”
ON LOSS — Anderson Cooper wrote this about the loss of his father who died when Anderson was ten. “He was alive for only a fraction of my life, and yet there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think of him and miss him. The feelings of loss remain so sharp, and I still feel a twinge of anger toward him for dying, the irrational anger of a ten-year-old boy who suddenly learns that anything can happen and that nothing is safe.”
ON BEING GAY — Cooper told his mother why it took him so long to tell her he was gay. “I tell you this so you understand why it took me so long, until my thirties, to understand that there is nothing strange or peculiar about being gay or lesbian. Love between two women or two men, is precisely the same as love between a woman and a man.”
ON GROWING OLDER — “The longer you live, time becomes a giant jigsaw puzzle with the missing pieces not only unexpectedly discovered, but sliding into place, irrevocably and finally. Even if it’s too late, alas, to rectify every mistake, what matters the bitterness or regrets? I have found solace in living long enough to understand and forgive the person I once was.”
ON EMPATHY — Cooper to his mother — “You are a storyteller, and though you may wish at times that you didn’t feel pain, the fact is that you continually put yourself in situations where you will, and where you can, help others to feel as well. That speaks volumes about who and what you really are.”
AND ON REMEMBERING — Gloria Vanderbilt wrote the following of her son, Carter, who committed suicide, “I will remember everything about him forever.”
And of my daughter I echo those same words, “I will remember everything about her forever.”
The rainbows come and go.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.