I asked my 10-year-old granddaughter what I should write my column about for the month of December. She, being surrounded by loving parents and aunts and uncles and grandparents and cousins and friends for Thanksgiving, responded quickly. “Write about family.” I actually write quite a lot about family so my first thought was “no.” But as my granddaughter and I kept talking, we extended the idea of family to the broader concept of the family of humankind. She thought that was a good idea. So did I.
The holiday season is a time when we draw together with those we love, with family, with friends, with loved ones. For most of us, this feeling of goodwill is embraced and is contagious. The music, the decorations, the lights all bind us together into an aura of peace and of love.
Yet it has been a stressful year and now a stressful holiday season for the family of humankind and for those who believe in the possibility of togetherness, unity and love. Because this year in particular has been a troubling one for seeing the potential of bringing humankind together, if not in complete agreement at least in a willingness to love others as we do our loved ones. Even the phrase “loved ones” is a daunting phrase as we review the year we are leaving behind us. Questions come to mind. The first question is fairly easy to answer. Who do we love? The second question is more daunting. Who don’t we love? And why?
2018 has been a year riddled with a record number of hate crimes, including the worst anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history, a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in which 11 were killed and six were wounded. A hate crime is defined as a prejudice-motivated crime in which perpetrators target victims based on the victims’ race, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, national origin or ancestry.
Why do people hate and what is it that makes people hate? When we try to understand the reason why, we stand in darkness. In the novel, “A Separate Peace” by John Knowles, a character who has faced his own personal war, comes to his realization about hate.
“It seemed clear that wars were made not by generations and their special stupidities, but that wars were made instead by something ignorant in the human heart.” Something ignorant in the human heart. For how easy it is for some to distrust other people, to wonder about people who don’t look like them, whose skin color is different, who speak differently than they do, who worship at different churches or who don’t worship at all. In short, how easy it can be to see people as “other than us.” And how easy it can be for some to escalate those emotions into hatred and violence.
We live in divided times in which people are pointing fingers at others for creating the chaos of our days. And yet, if we think of everyone as part of us, part of the family of humankind, we can truly embrace understanding, love and goodwill.
Martin Luther King Jr. provided an enormous lesson about “love for all” which he called Agape from the Greek word which means love with understanding and redemptive good will for all, much like the Christian concept of “a love that surpasseth understanding.” Having lived through violence directed at him and at his family, King spoke the following words: “Jesus told us to ‘Love Our Enemies’ and I’m glad that he didn’t tell us to like our enemies for it is difficult to like someone who bombs your home…it is difficult to like someone who spits in your face…it is difficult to like somebody who threatens your children. But Jesus says that you can love them because Love is greater than like.”
Love is greater than like. A lesson for our divisive times.
And so this holiday season, the following words resonate with deeper meaning than ever before: “Peace on earth. Goodwill toward men.” And women. And children. And Muslims. And Jews. And Sikhs. And gays. And Immigrants. And whites. And blacks. And Hispanics. And the poor. And the rich. And Democrats. And Republicans. And, while we are at it, goodwill to all of the people and beings who share this earth with us.
Peace...may it be.
At this holiday season and in the year ahead, we await its arrival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.