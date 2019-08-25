Our oldest grandchild turns 19 this month. She called the other day to ask if she could have a sleepover at our house next Monday. I smiled. I didn’t even have to ask who would be coming or how many. This group of girls, six in all, started coming to our house for sleepovers almost monthly from first grade on until high school, when they became less frequent.
We have the site for sleepovers. Bikes and a long driveway. A wooden swing set still intact 26 years after we first built our house. A woods in the backyard with a pathway to the river. A wrap around porch and two decks. A basement filled with leftover trains and toys from our now adult children, toys which we haven’t had the heart to get rid of. Closets full of old treasures. A den with a computer and colored paper and scissors and markers for creative projects. Basically, a good place for little girls to giggle together, to share their private pains and joys, to run free, to climb trees, to roast marshmallows for gooey s’mores, to hide out in the tent, and to catch fireflies in glass jars and let them out again.
Of course, the girls aren’t little anymore, 19-year-olds now. How I love these girls with their individual gifts and quirks. I have, over the years, treasured these overnights watching the girls grow up before my eyes. When they were little, we provided the entertainment with games, videos, colored sidewalk chalk, bubble blowers and more.
Still, it wasn’t long before the girls preferred to be in their own entertainment. They would whisper in the quiet of the tent, and reminisce over their own stories, and polish their nails in various neon colors, and fix each other’s hair in multiple styles. Once, they found an ancient Ouija board in our basement and were amazed when the board actually answered them. I remember how, especially in middle school, there would be an occasional spat, and I remember comforting one of the girls who was feeling a little left out. Of course, the issue got resolved, and the girls were soon popping popcorn together. They have been a team over the years.
There is an upstairs bedroom closet that houses old prom and wedding dresses that my daughters have left behind, aging shawls and purses and scarves too nice to part with, and hats that haven’t yet made it to Goodwill. As teenagers, the girls began having dress ups with these discarded clothes. I still have photos of the girls lining up in pretend style shows.
Now my little girls have become young women, driving, attending college or working, still as precious to me as ever. I am, of course, proud of my granddaughter who begins her second year of college soon at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. But I am proud of all of these young women as they have weathered their various journeys.
For young people, growing up these days is especially challenging. There are multiple labyrinths of issues with boyfriends and girlfriends, with school and its upward climb, with parents and relatives, and, most importantly, with trying to figure out who they are and who they want to become. I know how fortunate I have been to be along with them for some of their life adventures.
During this next overnight, I will doze off long before these college-aged girls finally surrender to sleep in the wee hours of the morning. But before going to bed, I will look again at these funny and serious and lovely and smart and artistic and precious young women, and my spirit will overflow. Occasionally, one of them will tell me that she thinks of me as an extra grandmother and my heart quivers a bit with joy. I hope that I have been a little part of their growth and strength and inner beauty. I know that they have been, and always will be, a part of my growth too.
And so today I write about only this, just a series of sleepovers spanning many years. But to me, it has been so much more than that. It has been a true journey of the heart.
Sweet dreams, young women. Sweet dreams.
