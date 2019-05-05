Try 3 months for $3

I’m generally not a jealous person. I figure that we all have what we have and don’t have what we don’t have, so we should just learn to live with it. But this week, I’m a little bit jealous. Of a 24-year-old guy.

You see, ever since becoming a senior citizen on a fixed income with money going out and none coming in, I’ve been crazed with the notion of suddenly winning a lottery. Not a little lottery. Nope, a great big lottery. Enough to do the things I want to do. So last week this 24-year-old guy from West Allis, Manuel Franco, cleared (after state and federal taxes) $326 MILLION (not thousand, million!) in the Wisconsin Powerball Lottery. He appears to be a super nice guy. He says, “I simply cannot believe that an ordinary guy like me could win.” So, I am happy for him. But still a little jealous. Manuel says he wants to be careful and to do things right and not be extravagant. But if I won a lottery, I would be SOOO extravagant.

  • I’d hire a cook because for a zillion years, I had a meal on the table every single evening for six people — and I am sick of making meals! Now that the kids are grown and off, I often just skip making meals entirely. But if I could hire a chef, I would hire one of those vegetarian chefs who knows how to make delicious veggie meals. (And hamburgers for my husband).
  • Oh, and I’m Dutch and would so love going to Holland to see where my ancestors lived and those glorious tulips. While I was in Europe, I would also love to see Paris at night, that city of love. And, for my addiction to literature, I’d want to go to England to see Stratford-upon-Avon, and Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, and Keats’ House and the Wordsworth Museum and so much more. Truth is that I’ve never been out of the U.S., so I really deserve this wish.
  • I’d go in once a month (or more) to have the experts (whoever they are) do something about my wrinkles, puffy eyes, neck, etc. (As Norah Ephron noted, “Every so often I read a book about aging, and whoever’s writing it says it’s great to be old. What can they be thinking? Don’t they have necks?”).
  • I would love to give generously to the many nonprofits I believe in. We send out little checks to various charities, but I always feel like it would be nice to send big fat checks to those trying to make the world a better place.
  • I really would like to leave our children a very generous inheritance so they’d never have to worry about money and could follow their dreams.
  • I’d buy a house in Hawaii and I’d live there during the Wisconsin winters. The sun, the beaches, the mangos, the luaus. I might never come back. (Hawaii is another place I’ve never been to).
  • I’d build a big, warm, wonderful homeless shelter that would house and feed every single person who needed help and would be able to give jobs to those who seek work.
  • I always wanted to go to Times Square on New Year’s Eve and see the lights and the glitter and the love. And kiss someone at midnight. So romantic.
  • I’d have flowers in every room of the house every day, winter, spring, summer and fall.
  • And chocolates galore! Oh, chocolates everywhere.
  • I could go on but...

Deep down I am a realist and I know that the odds are millions to one of winning a lottery. Since I have never bought a lottery ticket, my odds are actually millions to zero. Someone once said to me that lottery tickets are a tax on the vulnerable. But try telling that to Manuel who is $326 million richer this week. Or to a cousin of mine who cleared $300,000 in a lottery prize.

So I think that, for the heck of it, I’ll buy a lottery ticket or two. Somebody has to win, right? Like the South Pacific song, “You’ve got to have a dream, if you don’t have a dream, how you gonna have a dream come true?”

And to 24-year-old Manuel, I say congratulations! You beat the odds. May you live long and prosper and embrace your dreams and, most of all, be happy. That’s the best thing of all.

Okay, I think I’ll go out and get my lottery ticket now.

Cross your fingers for me.

Linda Flashinski is a retired educator whose column, “In What Light There Is,” appears periodically in the Family & Life section of the Journal Times. The phrase is from a poem by the late John Ciardi who wrote, “And still, I look at this world as worlds will be seen, in what light there is.” You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski, 2019.

