Every March, it is Women’s History Month. Being a senior woman now, I think back on how many things have changed for women and I remember how hard so many women fought for the changes we have experienced.
When my mother was born, women did not yet have the right to vote. When I was born, women weren’t allowed into most professional careers. When our daughter was born, she entered a world which 20 years later admitted her into a medical school class that was almost half women. So, to argue that things haven’t changed for women would be wrong. But to argue that things have changed enough would be equally wrong. There is much work yet to be done.
Still, recent happenings suggest that, maybe forever, the role of women as leaders has been established. In the fall elections, women stood up all over this country to say that they were going to take action, that they were going to work for change, that they were going to run for office. And an overwhelming number of those women won. They are in congress now, and they speak for what is important to families and the middle class — health care that is affordable for all, protection of our environment for future generations, respectful and compassionate treatment of those who come to our borders to seek safety, fair and balanced taxation, common sense gun laws to keep us safe, and respectful actions and language in our leaders. The women are standing, and they are speaking up. Our voices are being heard.
When I write this, I realize how proud I am of women. The older I get, the more I see the strength, the warmth, the humor, the dignity of women — and I love our gender all the more for it. I love women and the sacrifices and endurance that women made over the years, at Seneca Falls, in the endurance of the suffragists, in those who, like Rosa Parks, have worked for equality, in those who quietly took on leadership roles to bend the arc of justice. It has made a difference.
But this month is personal to me also. There are women who make a difference for me every day.
I have women friends who make me laugh when so often that is exactly what I need, something to round off the edges in this sometimes painful journey. Women who remind us that we can usually bear our troubles best if we can laugh once in awhile.
I have women friends who talk of politics and are impassioned about the issues of our day. How invigorating it is to share time with activists as we work for a cause, reflecting on the failings of our time.
I have women friends from years ago who I don’t see or talk to often, but when we do talk, it feels like we have just spoken yesterday as we reflect on “the old days” and where we came from.
I have women friends who have burdens as heavy as mine and who sometimes share a good cry. Together, we bear our losses and imagine ways to get through the hard days.
I have women friends who love to write and we get together and read each other’s work, and give advice and counsel.
I have women friends who love to read and so we gather to discuss our feelings about the meaning of a book. Sometimes we talk long about a book and sometimes only a little. But we are enriched by the sharing of thoughts and ideas.
I can imagine my world without many things, but I can’t imagine it without the friendship of strong and funny and serious and quirky and unique women. We bolster each other, strengthen each other, recognize our failings, accept with grace our increasing wrinkles, and verbalize our shared hopes for our children and their children yet to come.
And so, to the diverse voices of the sisterhood of women, carry on. We need your compassionate and activist voices to ring out in the annals of history still to come.
We are women. Hear us roar.
