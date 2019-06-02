On a cold day in April during this stubborn spring that took an amazing amount of time to arrive, I noticed that the little purple crocuses had pushed their heads up out of the ground. I stared at those miniscule flowers standing upright, brave in the cold. They are resilient, I remember thinking, sometimes even shoving their way through snow to appear in their violet glory.
Recently, I attended a lecture at UW-Parkside by John Schmidt who wrote a six-part series for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about a subject which he calls “The Silent Epidemic.” He stated that in our society many individuals are wounded by trauma, and that this is especially true in inner city urban areas where, according to studies, an average of 46% of individuals have experienced so much trauma in their growing up years that they have PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).
Those with PTSD often exhibit an inability to work or to move productively forward in their lives. Schmidt showed a slide of a healthy brain next to a slide of a brain which had been damaged by extensive trauma (poverty, violence, abuse, neglect, exposure to guns, drugs, war combat, and more). There was a stark difference in those brains. He further reported that trauma leaves most people in a paralysis of spirit and that the burden of trauma is a kind of death of will power. As Schmidt quoted, “Trauma is to mental health as smoking is to cancer.”
Although the first part of this presentation was troubling, the second part of the lecture was somewhat hopeful. For, as Schmidt studied this epidemic, he noticed that some people who had experienced extreme trauma which normally would have left them debilitated are somehow able to carry on and to live normal, even productive, lives. How, he wondered, does this happen? What allows some people to survive?
Schmidt calls these survivors “Wounded Healers,” a phrase dating back to Greek times and used by the late Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung. As Schmidt researched these Wounded Healers, he came to see that resilience can be a choice since it turns out that those who successfully survive despite enormous hardships have on some level decided to save themselves. They rewrite their story in a new way, they create new dreams and aspirations, and they visualize their depression as a “monster” to be forced to retreat. Schmidt reported that a broader definition of resilience is being able to understand our past damage and to turn it around, to tell our story in a more healing way.
In truth, we are all wounded on some level, and so there is a message in this for all of us. Schmidt found that the successful survivors learn to use self-talk to visualize their story in a new way, in a way that recognizes the hurt but comes to somehow incorporate it into their lives. We all inwardly talk to ourselves, we tell ourselves how well or how badly we are doing, we tell ourselves about our failures and our successes, and, in so doing, we choose whether to blame or to heal.
The lesson of this study is profound for the more wounded as well as the less wounded among us. We can use self-talk to make our future better. We can give ourselves credit for our strengths. We can tell ourselves that we know how hard we are trying. We can understand that there are those out there who need the strength that only Wounded Healers can provide. And the best news of all is that those who move away from criticism and blame and into healing themselves actually change their body’s chemical balance over time. Mental healing, it turns out, can lead to physical healing as well.
So, just as that stubborn little crocus pokes its purple head out of the cold, snowy ground, maybe we can hold on to the resilience inside of us and reframe our own story, dream new dreams, and choose healing over blame.
It not only can be done, but it is done every single day by Wounded Healers. Crocuses and springtime remind us that it is possible.
