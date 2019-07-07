Sometimes in movies or books or the comics, a character gets hit on the head and becomes shocked into new realizations. Well, something akin to a knock on the head happened to me recently.
I play cards in a senior citizen group and someone at my table remarked that there were no napkins by the snacks. I said that, yes, there were napkins and I would go get some. I jumped up and moved rapidly toward the kitchen. I don’t know how or why but suddenly I fell and took a very loud and hard bump on the floor. My head, my arms, and my legs felt it and the whole room heard it. I stood up as soon as I could and assured everyone that I was all right. “Not really,” a friend said, “There’s blood running down your face.” I put my hand to my head and looked at my blood-smeared hand. What the heck, I thought to myself. I don’t fall.
My mind flashed back to an incredible book that I would recommend to everyone entitled “Being Mortal” by Dr. Atul Gawande. It is a deeply affecting book which is an international best seller and was awarded the Best Book of the Year by numerous publications. The book is full of understanding about growing older, the complications of aging decisions and the role of younger family members in those decisions. It is a wealth of information for those of all ages. On the day of my fall, I remembered one thing in particular about the book. Gawande noted that in seniors, falls can portend the beginning of worse things to come.
In the days following my fall, I thought long and hard about how I had fallen and why. In a serendipitous event, a pop-up on my phone appeared the day after my fall, “How Seniors Can Avoid Falling.” In the past, I would not have even read this article because I don’t fall. But now I took note. Below is some of what I learned from my own experience and from that pop-up article:
We seniors often forget that we are getting older, and we move as if we were still teenagers. I tend to rush around doing things because it never occurs to me that I will fall. Is that no longer true?
The article said that falling in seniors is due to muscle weakness and that the solution is one most of us hate, the dreaded exercise. When I was a young mother with four kids 8 and younger, I was sure that I didn’t need any more exercise than I was getting — nursing babies, getting kids to school, helping with school projects, biking, taking kids to activities, volunteering at their schools and so much more. I had ample exercise in my life then, just not enough sleep. Now I have ample sleep but not nearly enough exercise. So I guess I’d better do something soon.
I’ve learned that I should watch what shoes I wear. I suspect they were the real culprits in my fall. My entire life I’ve walked in various heights of heels with no difficulty. I remember about a year ago a senior woman said to me, “I don’t know how you can still wear those heels.” I replied that they don’t bother me and that I’ve never had any trouble with falling. That belief is another thing I have to revisit. My daughter texted me the day after my fall, “No more heels, mom.” Or at least, I thought to myself, shorter ones.
All in all, I am lucky. From the fall, I only gained a deep cut on my head and a small black eye. Overall, I am a healthy person. I get around fine. Still, the knock on my head taught me to be more careful. This is a precious life and we seniors still hope to hold onto as much joy as we can.
Gawande reminds us that we wish to remain the authors of our own lives as long as possible. He writes, “All we ask is to be allowed to remain the writers of our own story. That story is ever changing. Over the course of our lives, we may encounter unimaginable difficulties. Our concerns and desires may shift. But whatever happens, we want to retain the freedom to shape our lives in ways consistent with our character and loyalties. The battle of being mortal is the battle to maintain the integrity of one’s life.”
So, be careful. There is much left to live for.
Linda Flashinski is a retired educator whose column, “In What Light There Is,” appears periodically in the Family & Life section of the Journal Times. The phrase is from a poem by the late John Ciardi who wrote, “And still, I look at this world as worlds will be seen, in what light there is.” You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski, 2019.
