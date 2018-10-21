Name: Frank N. Egerton
Age: 82
Current town/city of residence: Racine
Connection to Racine County: My wife and I moved here in 1970; I taught in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside History Dept.
Occupation: I retired in 2005
Title of book and publisher: “Guncrazy America: History and Critique of our Gun Culture,” ArthurHouse.
Synopsis of book (plot): My book is partly historical and partly topical in organization. It traces America’s experience with guns since arrival of English around 1600 to recent times. However, it also discusses hunting, making and selling guns, National Rifle Association, guns and crime, gun violence as entertainment, guns and politics, gun laws and costs of gun violence. I draw conclusions based on those discussions, which are followed by my recommendations, most prominently, that after our gun culture left 1.5 million Americans, guilty of no crime, shot dead. Next is a guide for further reading, and then an extensive bibliography.
Is this your first book? No, I have published three books in my academic specialty, history of science of ecology (all listed in Amazon Books under my name).
Why did you write the book? I wrote this book because I saw no one else writing it. The idea for my book came after Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy being assassinated in 1968.
How long did it take you to write the book? I am unsure exactly how long it took, after I retired, perhaps six years.
How did you get interested in writing? I got interested in writing it because of America’s gun laws being written to make America safe for guns and dangerous for people.
Where is the book available for purchase?: Amazon Books.
