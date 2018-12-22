Try 1 month for 99¢

Name: Paige Weslaski

Age: 26

Current town/city of residence: Racine

Connection to Racine County: Born and raised in Racine.

Occupation: Co-owner of Image Management

Title of book: “Grow Up: Growing Your Business & Yourself”

Synopsis of book: Paige Weslaski has nose-dived into the lives of 12 ultra-successful movers and shakers — from Walt Disney to Richard Branson to Justin Bieber. Through this book, Weslaski offers a glimpse into the secret of cultivating success in business, branding and (overall) brilliance.

Weslaski teaches how, no matter what a person’s background, that they have the capacity to be someone exceptional — to leave their mark and better the world through their decisions. She teaches about leadership, teamwork and confidence.

Is this your first book?: Second. My first book, “Finding Your Prince,” is a faith-based encouragement read for teens and 20-something gals. It’s chock-full of goofy stories from my college years; including one about Nick Carter.

Why did you write the book?: I have deep confidence I am one of the best marketing/branding/web consultants on this side of the Mississippi. If I didn’t believe that, what’s the point? I urge everyone to shoot for the stars, believe big dreams and fulfill everything God’s put in their heart. In my case I knew I was supposed to share the marketing tips I harbored in my noggin, so I wrote the darn thing.

How long did it take you to write the book? It took 181 days.

How did you get interested in writing?: Writing is the one thing I can do for hours and hours without looking at the clock.

Where is the book available for purchase?: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Indie Bound.

Is the book available at the library?: Yes.

Website readers can visit for more information: ImageManagement.com or email Paige@ImageManagement.com.

