Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT PLEASANT — A free Medicare Advantage insurance seminar including a powerpoint presentation of a detailed comparison and analysis of the Medicare Advantage Plans available to Racine County residents will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive.

For more information, contact Roger Lacock at rlacock@hotmail.com or Vin Pagliaro at roaminroman931@yahoo.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments