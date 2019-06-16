Name: Carol S. Byrne
Age: 61
Current town of residence: Waterford
Occupation: Educational trainer for a cosmetic company, substitute teacher in Burlington, writer
Title of book and publisher: "Raising My Parents," Page Publishing Inc., New York, N.Y.
Synopsis of book (plot): The book consists of my extreme journaling and real-life experiences/suggestions to deal with family members, friends or possibly yourself while trying to cope with the sometimes maddening Alzheimer’s disease/dementia. I explain it in detail in my book (and yes there is a distinction between the two), the similarities and differences so one can easily understand each without confusion. I explain how fragile the mind can become, like newly blown glass; my book concentrates more on the emotional aspect rather than the physiological aspect in respect to maintaining stability and acceptance of Alzheimer’s/dementia with activities that truly work.
Is this your first book? Yes, that has been published. I have written a children’s book that possibly one day I will bring to fruition.
Why did you write the book? To give people hope and coping skills through techniques that truly work for those who have Alzheimer’s disease or dementia and to learn how this can bring you closer to someone in your life dealing with this disease than you could ever have imagined. I want the reader to see this disease through my eyes to truly understand the most intricate, intimate and engaging experience of a lifetime. By sharing my journey, I hope those who read my book will become more compassionate and skillful in dealing with a loved one who may develop Alzheimer’s or dementia and embrace it in all its faces without shame, blame, impatience or fear.
I also wrote this book as a legacy to a wonderful life with two parents who gave me wings to fly without criticism and who graced my life for a period of time, although I would have wanted them around a bit longer. The time I had with them fills my mind with images that bring me joy. My journey uses much humor as I feel this is the remedy for certain moments of insanity so to speak. Since I am an educator and this is my ultimate passion that I so enjoy, I hope I can make those who read it smile with a sense of coping.
How long did it take you to write the book? I started journaling in Lake Geneva by the water June 14, 2009, before my mother’s demise and the last addition to my writing was before a publisher took on my project on April 29, 2016. I vowed never to give up in honor of my wonderful parents.
How did you get interested in writing? Writing has been a passion of mine since high school. It has always been a catharsis for me and a way to put thoughts and ideas into some semblance to help me heal at times as well as make sense of happenings in my life. It is also a way to help others going through similar experiences using techniques I have acquired in my years of teaching adults and children.
Where is the book available for purchase? For purchasing on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. As an e-book on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Play, iTunes. "Raising My Parents" is also available for wholesale order through the Ingram Content Network.
Is the book available at the library? I did presentations at both Lake Geneva and Burlington libraries and left them copies. I have also donated a copy to the Alzheimer’s Federation Library Lake Geneva Chapter and hopefully will be part of their fundraising and presentation team.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: www.pagepublsihing.com.
