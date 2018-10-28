GRANT COUNTY — With rolling hills, beautiful farmland, rich history and a charming downtown, Platteville is a stunning area to both reside in and visit. Whether you’re just down the road or across the state, there are a few things you’re going to want to do while you’re in town:
Mining museums
Explore an authentic 1845 lead mine, ride in a 1931 mine train, and learn about Platteville’s roots in the lead and zinc mining industry at the Mining and Rollo Jamison Museums.
Farmers market
Here you can meet the local growers, producers and artisans while picking up the finest products in the area at the Platteville Farmers Market. Whether you’re in search of vegetables, flowers, or a handcrafted gift, you’ll find it at the Platteville Farmers Market.
A Day on the Farm
A Day on the Farm is held every summer at Digman Farms. Children and adults alike will enjoy a petting zoo, demonstrations, delicious food, and plenty of games, all while taking in an educational experience.
National Brewery Museum
Located at Potosi Brewing Co., the National Brewery Museum showcases a collection of beer bottles, glasses, cans, trays, coasters and advertising materials from over the years.
Rural Route 1 Popcorn
Located in in Montfort, Rural Route 1 Popcorn offers amazing flavored popcorn and other gifts. With uniquely-named popcorn flavors ranging from chocolate sea salt to jalapeno, anyone who’s had Rural Route 1 would agree it’s the best around.
Take a sip of wine
Sample award-winning wines and take a walk in the gorgeous vineyards at Spurgeon Vineyards & Winery in Highland, or Sinnipee Valley Vineyard & Winery in Cuba City.
Tour UW-Platteville
Take a walk around the UW-Platteville campus, or call ahead and schedule a tour of Pioneer Farm. The farm has been an integral piece of UW-Platteville since the beginning of its agriculture academic program in the early 1900s, and is the perfect learning opportunity for anyone interested in agriculture.
Bike and hike
Platteville is an excellent year-round destination for hiking, biking and running. Explore the area on the Rountree Branch or Platteville to Belmont trails and take in the beautiful scenery and wildlife of Platteville.
Katie’s Garden
Dozens of volunteers donate time and effort to making Katie’s Garden one of the most beautiful sites in the area, featuring walking paths, plants and flowers, picnic areas and a gazebo. Take a walk through the garden before heading into the nearby Travel Wisconsin Welcome Center to plan the rest of your trip.
Fall Harvest Table Dinner
What’s better than a locally grown meal? Enjoy a fantastic farm-to-table meal at Platteville’s Fall Harvest Table Dinner event, which features a five-course family-style meal, beer, wine and a guest speaker.
From its rich mining history and agricultural pride, to the locally-owned businesses and breathtaking scenery, Platteville is Wisconsin in a nutshell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.