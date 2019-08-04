Shortly after 5 p.m. on July 2, a severe storm literally blew through the north side of Racine. Trees were uprooted, branches snapped off and power lines were down. Debris was everywhere and streets were blocked off, but the damage itself was isolated to a relatively small area that went from Michigan Boulevard to Douglas Avenue and from Melvin Avenue to about Three Mile Road.
For many affected, though, it was overwhelming, and several residents remarked, “It had to have been a tornado!”
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), it was not a tornado. Instead, a thunderstorm “popped up” quickly, producing a microburst that caused extensive damage. High winds, associated with severe thunderstorms, can cause more damage than tornadoes and we have seen that many times in Racine County over the past 30 years.
On July 19, a line of severe thunderstorms rolled through north central Wisconsin. The NWS reported that the worst damage appears to have been associated with a “macroburst,” a large downburst of straight-line winds that affected Langlade and Oconto counties. Many tens of thousands of trees were snapped or uprooted, resulting in damage to dozens of homes and cottages. Winds were probably over 100 mph in this area.
Tim Halbach, acting meteorologist-in-charge/warning coordination meteorologist, commented, “Tornadoes always get the story over straight line winds. Straight line winds can be stronger than a tornado. Many times while doing straight line wind damage surveys, people will complain that ‘there wasn’t a warning’ while a Severe Thunderstorm Warning had been issued well in advance.”
While tornadoes are nature’s most violent storm, severe thunderstorms, with winds in excess of 50 mph, can cause just as much damage as a tornado — sometimes more so. In addition, lightning is a leading cause of injury and death.
Therefore, when the NWS issues a severe thunderstorm warning, take it seriously. That means take extra precautions, including seeking out a safe place in a sturdy building.
During the July 2 microburst, large trees did fall on houses and there were several reports of damage occurring inside homes. As during a tornado warning, it doesn’t hurt to seek out shelter on the lowest floor possible, preferably the basement.
When Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are issued, Ready.Gov offers these tips:
- When thunder roars, go indoors. A sturdy building is the safest place to be during a thunderstorm.
- Pay attention to weather reports and warnings of thunderstorms. Be ready to change plans, if necessary, to be near shelter.
- If indoors, avoid running water or using landline phones. Electricity can travel through plumbing and phone lines.
- Protect your property. Unplug appliances and other electric devices. Secure outside furniture.
- If boating or swimming, get to land and find a sturdy, grounded shelter or vehicle immediately.
- If necessary, take shelter in a car with a metal top and sides. Do not touch anything metal.
- Avoid flooded roadways. Turn around. Don’t drown! Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.
School bus safety
Each month the Racine County Traffic Safety Commission brings a different safety message through the Staying Safe program. The focus in August is school bus safety. As school starts up, it is important to be aware of small children waiting for the bus, as well as school buses that are picking up and dropping off students.
Slow down and observe the rules of the road. Use your turn signals, don’t run red lights and don’t pass a bus. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the majority of school bus crashes are cited as the fault of the other vehicle’s driver and the persons most likely to be injured in a school bus crash are drivers and passengers of vehicles that strike the bus or are struck by the bus. Small vehicles do not do well in a crash with a big yellow bus or any other big vehicle, and should be driven accordingly.
When you see the flashing red lights of a school bus, drivers coming from both directions must stop at least 20 feet from the bus and wait until the flashing red lights are turned off. The exception-if it is a divided highway, a vehicle coming from the opposite directions need not stop.
For this and other tips, go to: https://racinecounty.com/government/ready-racine-county/staying-safe.
Extreme heat
Much of the United States recently experienced record heat waves. The combination of extreme temperatures, coupled with high humidity, can result in a deadly combination. For example, temperatures were foretasted to reach 96 degrees but with the heat index, it could feel like 110 degrees. While heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year.
Those most at risk are the very young and the very old, those with chronic medical conditions, athletes and people who work outside. Heath related illnesses include heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn and heat rash. When the temperatures rise, take steps to stay cool, stay hydrated and stay informed.
Speakers Bureau
If your group needs a speaker for an upcoming event, contact us. We can speak on a variety of topics from Emergency Management 101 to “Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse.” We’d enjoy meeting you and sharing about emergency preparedness. For more information, contact Racine County Emergency Management at 262-636-3515.
Information
If you have not done so, like us on Facebook. Useful information and tips are posted regularly, along with information about severe weather. Go to Facebook.com/ReadyRacineCo. In addition, visit the website at www.readyracineco.com.
Until next time, stay safe!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.