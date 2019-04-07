Don your best duds and stompers and dance the night away at Racine Heritage Museum’s spring fundraiser, Swingin’ into Spring — A Night in the 1940s. It will be held Saturday, April 27, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. The evening for ages 21 and older will feature live music by the Jack Farina Big Band with a special guest vocalist and World War II artifacts from the museum’s collection, including rarely seen wartime products from local industries. Period dress is encouraged at this event that offers a 50/50 raffle and multiple food options (including vegetarian and gluten-free).
Tickets are $75 per person or $650 per table of 10, and can be purchased online at swingintospring.eventbrite.com, by calling 262-636-3926 or in person at Racine Heritage Museum. The event is made possible by its sponsors including Twin Disc Inc., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Racine and the Kiwanis Club of West Racine. Contact the museum for more information on how to become a sponsor. Sponsorship packages ranging from $250 to $1,500 are available.
Boat Building Skills Program
In harmony with Racine’s boat building heritage, a new RHM-sponsored program — taught by Roger Chernik — is engaging middle and high school students through the teaching of boat building skills.
Students at Mitchell and Starbuck middle schools are completing a standup paddleboard while Case High School students are helping to restore an Old Town canoe, putting on its canvas. Educators involved in the project include Keith Kohlmann, Al DeBaker, and Rick Miner. Volunteers are Russell Grothus, Carl Hipp, Grace Schmidt, Bill Miller, Melissa Kaprelian-Becker and Roger Chernik. Major supporters of the project include Johnson Keland Management, the Caledonia Lions Club, Evinrude and Landmark Credit Union.
Other middle- and high-school students interested in learning these skills can sign up for a boat building skills camp tentatively scheduled for June 26-28. Watch Racine Heritage Museum’s Facebook page for upcoming details.
Heritage Walking Tours
Heritage Walking Tours are back. These active, engaging and enlightening tours share downtown Racine’s history and significant buildings such as the Congress Hotel and three WPA projects along the route. Other tour highlights include Racine County residents and visitors such as John Dillinger and J.W. Carhart. Led by local, trained volunteers, the guided tours showcase Racine’s lakefront, historic Main Street and the Root River Valley.
Tours are two hours and run on Saturdays, June 8-Sept. 7, at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tours cover 1.1 miles with some areas of incline. Tickets are $10 and are available online at RacineHeritageMuseum.org or by calling 262-636-3926. Reservations are strongly suggested as walk-ins cannot be guaranteed a spot. Reservations must be made at least 48 hours prior to the requested tour date.
RHM Needs You: Do More 24
Be part of Racine County’s Day of Giving by May 16-17 by joining the campaign and helping Racine Heritage Museum reach its goal of $1,000 and 75 donors. Starting at noon Thursday, May 16, visit domore24racine.org and donate to RHM.
