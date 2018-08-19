Name: Katie Rasoul
Age: 35
Current town/city of residence: Brookfield
Connection to Racine County: I was born and raised in Racine and I am a proud Horlick High School graduate.
Occupation: Leadership coach, consultant, speaker and author
Title of book and publisher: “Hidden Brilliance: A High-Achieving Introvert’s Guide to Self-Discovery, Leadership, and Playing Big”
Synopsis of book (plot): As an entrepreneur, leader and high-achieving introvert, I had lived my whole life thinking that unrealistic expectations, stress and striving for more was the only way to success, when in reality, it was the one thing holding me back from my true greatness. For those addicted to achievement, like high-achievers, this is the place where perfectionism breeds, and where nothing is ever enough. As it turns out, success actually can feel easy, free, present and without fear of what might happen. In this book, you’ll discover:
- How to harness the benefits of being both a high-achiever and an introvert in business — whether you’re a leader, an entrepreneur, or both.
- Why your committee of inner critics is not trustworthy and how you can re-write the self-limiting stories you’ve been telling yourself.
- What to do (and what to give up) to be effective, fulfilled, and confident — at home and in business.
- Daily habits and practices to tap into your strengths as a high-achieving introvert, to boldly lean into leadership, and to do your best work with energy and passion.
- Greatness is absolutely within your reach. If you can discover how to harness the dual power of your audacious goals and your introverted ability to focus, you can do anything.
Is this your first book? Yes
Why did you write the book? In 2017 I gave a TEDx Talk called “Uncovering the High-Achieving Introvert.” It was a transformative experience and I quickly realized that I had more to learn (and say) than would fit into the 18-minute time limit of the talk. I started writing, expanding on my thoughts, and the book was born.
How long did it take you to write the book? I dedicated a fair amount of time to it quickly and wrote the first draft in about six months. Another four months for editing and it was published.
How did you get interested in writing? I have always really valued the meaning of words, in songs and in books. I began writing more and more in my blog to support my work, and it has stuck. I have ideas for my next two books already brewing.
Where is the book available for purchase? The book is available for purchase on Amazon in paperback, hardcover and digital versions.
Is the book available at the library? Not yet.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information:
- For the book: www.teamawesomecoaching.com/hidden-brilliance
- For the TEDx talk: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zV1Y8IShds
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.