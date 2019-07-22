Name: Catherine Mägi Oliver
Age: 40
Current town/city of residence: Harpers Ferry, W. Va.
Connection to Racine County: Former resident (attended St. Catherine’s High School)
Occupation: Editor
Title of book and publisher: “Confluence: Harpers Ferry as Destiny.” Published by Harpers Ferry Park Association.
Synopsis of book (plot): Born as a gateway through the Blue Ridge Mountains, Harpers Ferry is a place unrivaled both in romantic scenery and shocking tragedy. The picturesque village, population 299, was the scene of a violent stand by antislavery warrior John Brown in 1859 — an event cited as the start of the American Civil War. On the border between Union and Confederacy, Harpers Ferry suffered extraordinary upheaval as it changed hands multiple times during the war, including the largest surrender of U.S. troops until World War II. After the war, missionaries defied generations of social restrictions and established a college for newly emancipated slaves. “The Ferry” thus became a staging ground for the early Civil Rights Movement, drawing reformers like Frederick Douglass, W.E.B. DuBois and the Niagara Conference — the predecessor of the NAACP. Today’s national park comprises nearly 4,000 acres of stunning mountain and river views, a portion of the Appalachian Trail and significant preserved battlefields. These stories and more are included in “Confluence.”
Is this your first book? Yes
Why did you write the book? Life is hard. I find solace in true stories of people who have defied extraordinary challenges, and Harpers Ferry is full of them. Knowing my passion for this history and the land, Dennis Frye, chief historian of Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, invited me to join him in creating this book. It’s been one of the most meaningful and transformative adventures of my life.
How long did it take you to write the book? One year.
How did you get interested in writing? My family was very poor, but my grandmother took me often on the bus to the library, where I always felt rich. Books were magic. I could go anywhere and do anything simply by opening a book, and many of my happiest hours were spent doing just that. At 6 years old, I told everyone I wanted to be a writer. I think that was a very shy way of saying I wanted to be a magician.
Where is the book available for purchase? Via the Harpers Ferry Park Association, 304-535-6881 or online at harpersferryhistory.org.
Is the book available at the library? Not yet.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: harpersferryhistory.org or facebook.com/hfpassociation.
