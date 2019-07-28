David G. Schultz of 1628 N. Main St. will celebrate his 90th birthday Aug. 11 at a family gathering in his honor at the Racine Country Club.
Schultz was born on Aug. 10, 1929, in Racine.
He was married to Ruth V. Mahnke on May 30, 1953, at Epiphany Lutheran Church. She died Feb. 4, 2018.
Schultz, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was part of the Chosin Reservoir Campaign, fought in North Korea and participated in the Battle of Inchon. He has served in various offices with the Chosin Few, a Marine Corps Korean War veteran organization.
Schultz was employed by J.I. Case Co. for 25 years, retiring in May of 1988. He had the opportunity to thank Jim Kettleson for saving J.I. Case Co. and providing him with a great pension.
Schultz is past president of the Racine/Kenosha Chapter of the American Society for Quality Control.
He enjoyed the many years he and his wife traveled the country after retirement.
Schultz is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
He has three children: Jeff (Marissa) and Merry (Steve) Mertins of Racine, and Susan (Glenn) Rollins of Springfield, Ill. Schultz has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
