Mrs. Carol Ohde of 3450 Third Ave. celebrated her 90th birthday Dec. 2 during a family dinner in her honor, complete with a cake made by her 16-year-old great-grandson who loves to cook and bake.
The former Carol Krause was born on Dec. 2, 1928, in Racine.
She graduated with honors from Horlick High School in 1947.
Carol married William Ohde Jr. on Oct. 10, 1949, in Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He died on Dec. 2, 1999.
During their years together, Mrs. Ohde and her husband traveled the United States by car. They also visited the Bahamas, Switzerland and then Hawaii for their 50th wedding anniversary. Mrs. Ohde still lives with her schnauzer, Annie, in the home they built in 1953.
After her husband's death, Mrs. Ohde continued traveling to places including London, Paris, Ireland, Holland, the ice fields of Canada, the Bahamas, Florida, Missouri, Washington and Arizona. She also went to New York with her granddaughters for her 80th birthday; Cubs spring training in Mesa, and the hot air balloon festival in Albuquerque.
Mrs. Ohde was a secretary at Emmanuel Lutheran Church for 30 years and then substitute secretary for the Racine Unified School District. She also volunteered reading in classes at Racine Unified schools.
She and her husband spent many happy weekends with their granddaughters as they were growing up. Mrs. Ohde also babysat for her great-grandchildren and loved every minute of it. She loves to read, knit hats for Toys for Tots, gardening and pets.
Mrs. Ohde is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
She has two children: Karen Nordentoft of Racine, and David (Becky) of Cumming, Ga. Mrs. Ohde has two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
