Jane was about 70 years old. When I met her in the homeless shelter, she was in a wheelchair. She had white, thinning hair and when she smiled, I noted what deep, expressive eyes she had. She was independent and wanted to do things for herself. When I reached out to help her out of her wheelchair and onto the bed, she shook her head. “No, thanks,” she smiled kindly. “I have learned to do things myself.” Her eyes sparkled with a touch of humor, and she drew me in with her warmth.
Sometimes when people are in hard times, they are self-absorbed and aren’t interested in other people. Jane was different. “What a pretty scarf you’re wearing,” she said. “It’s so unusual. Where did you get it?” I told her that my daughter had bought it for me.
A shadow crossed her face. “I have three grandchildren but I haven’t seen them lately. My daughter says she has her own family now.”
“Oh, I’m sorry. Maybe that will change in time,” I said hopefully. “Maybe,” she whispered wistfully.
We went on to talk about lots of things. She talked about how she manages but that her landlord wouldn’t fix the lock on the front door of her apartment. “Anybody could have walked into my place on the busy street I lived on. So, I finally left and came here to the homeless shelter. I left keepsakes behind and I hope I can get them back sometime.”
Jane told me about one of the keepsakes, a wooden rose her father had carved for her many years ago and her hope that she could retrieve it. Jane sighed with the story. “I was a quiet little girl and my dad wanted to make sure that I would always appreciate beauty. ‘Notice beauty wherever you are,’ he said. ‘It is what saves us.’ He told me that as he gave me the rose and wrapped my fingers around it. I have always remembered his words. Maybe that’s why I became an artist myself.”
Jane showed me some of her artwork which she was able to bring in her oversized bag. Her paintings were bright vibrant oils of flowers and butterflies and thunderstorms and impassioned faces. The detail was touching. What diverse talents people have within them, I thought to myself, and what courage to hold onto talent even in times of hardship or sadness. That is a unique gift in itself. For that and for many other reasons, this homeless woman inspired me. I thought of her often during the week that followed.
We usually didn’t bring individual gifts to our homeless guests yet that week I was drawn into a downtown shop by a scarf that was displayed in the window. It looked a lot like the one of mine that Jane had commented on. And, like many of her paintings, it was vibrant against a dark background. On impulse, I bought it for her, in hopes it would be a memory for what she may have lost.
With excitement I went to my volunteer shift at the shelter the next week, the scarf wrapped in a bag within my purse. After greeting our guests, I went to Jane’s room with excitement. The room was empty. A staff member was walking down the hall, and I asked him where Jane was.
“Oh,” he said, “She moved in with a friend and is looking for an apartment. Don’t worry about Jane. She has a modest means of support and strong resilience too. Jane will be fine.” He returned to pushing his cart of used towels toward the laundry room.
Sometimes I wear the scarf which I had purchased for Jane and I am reminded of this woman who strengthened my spirit by providing a portrait of survival and courage in the broken places of our hearts. Her message stays with me. Be brave and find the beauty in all people, all places, all beings. That is a truth for this February month of love and for all time.
Courage. Beauty. Love.
Happy Valentine’s Day.
