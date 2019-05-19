Name: Bonnie Graves
Current town/city of residence: Minneapolis, Minn.
Connection to Racine County: I was born in Racine and spent much of my youth there. I have relatives with roots in Racine and my grandparents emigrated from Denmark to Racine.
Occupation: Former elementary teacher, writer
Title of book and publisher: "Catch Me When I Fall," Fitzroy Books
Synopsis of book (plot): Set in Racine, Wis., during the Great Depression, "Catch Me When I Fall" is the story of one gutsy 12-year-old girl’s quest to learn the identity of her father whom her mother refuses to talk about. What’s the big secret? When Emma finds a photograph hidden in her mother's bureau and spots a circus poster featuring Filippo the Flying Wonder, she believes she's stumbled on the truth. The aerialist’s resemblance to the man in the secret photo is too close to be coincidence. Rebelling against her mother’s warning not to go near the circus, Emma disguises herself as a boy and lands a job with the circus, determined to unravel the dark mystery that haunts her. It is here, amidst the sawdust and illusions of circus life, that Emma makes discoveries about her past that ultimately help her accept herself for who she truly is.
Is this your first book? No, I’ve published several other chapter books for young readers, both fiction and non-fiction, and also have co-authored books on teaching reading with my professor husband.
Why did you write the book? The initial spark of the idea for "Catch Me When I Fall" came after reading an uncle’s memoir about his experiences as a young boy in Racine watering the elephants for a traveling circus in hopes of earning a ticket to the Big Show. The anecdote was so rich in detail and humor it just begged to become a story. I didn’t feel I could write it from a boy’s point of view, the way my uncle had, so I needed a heroine, someone brave enough to dress as a boy to get a circus job, someone who desperately needed that circus job. That someone turned out to be 12-year-old Emma Monroe, a spunky red head who’s determined to learn the identity of her father, the man her mother refuses to talk about.
How long did it take you to write the book? My first notes are dated 1998 and the actual first draft 2001, but it wasn’t published until 2019.
How did you get interested in writing? Probably mostly through reading and experiencing the pleasure and power of words, of story. To my mind, there’s nothing like a good story to connect us to the world and to our fellow travelers on planet earth. It’s through story we understand and celebrate our commonality and can learn to appreciate and accept our differences. Facts can be interesting and useful instruments of change, but stories can be powerful.
Where is the book available for purchase? Through online bookstores like Amazon and Barnes and Noble, through the publisher, Fitzroy Books, or requesting it at a local bookstore.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: https://www.facebook.com/bonniegravesauthor; http://fitzroybooks.com/catch-me-when-i-fall.
