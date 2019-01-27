Name: Karen Franco
Age: 52
Current town/city of residence: Union Grove
Connection to Racine County: I grew up in Kenosha, but after I met my husband, we decided to build a home in Union Grove where he had property.
Occupation: Children’s book author
Title of book and publisher: “Where Did the Sun Go?” published by AMITY Publications
Synopsis of book (plot): When weather changes, so can behaviors. “Where Did the Sun Go?” touches on how a stormy day affects Jacob. But with positive reassurance, constant interaction, as well as fun distractions, Jacob learns how to cope with the storm. Knowing the sun will be back soon helps to keep him calm and puts a smile on his face.
Is this your first book? No, “Where Did the Sun Go?” is my fourth book in my children’s book series about my son Jacob. My other books are “Just Hold My Hand,” “Jacob’s Hoop” and “What Makes Bella Special?”
Why did you write the book? My inspiration is clearly my son, Jacob. He was born with a chromosomal abnormality, which has led to cognitive and developmental delays as well as putting him on the autism spectrum. I guess I was lucky in the sense that I didn’t need to do much research for my writing. I live in Jacob’s world everyday so I know firsthand what it takes to maneuver through the day; what works and what doesn’t. It’s a hands on daily interaction, so all my writing is fresh and timely with what is happening in our lives.
I have a Journalism background, and wanted to give back something positive about our daily challenges while helping others learn more about patience, understanding and acceptance of children who are “differently-abled.”
How long did it take you to write the book? I wrote this story over a few months. My first draft needed some revisions to soften the topic of storms for children. Weather can be scary for some kids and my goal was to explain how behaviors can emerge due to changes in the weather.
How did you get interested in writing? Writing has always been a passion of mine ever since college when I graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in journalism. Granted journalism is a different type of writing from children’s stories, but it is writing nonetheless. I always felt I could communicate better in writing and it was therapeutic for me especially after Jacob came into my life. It was my way to express my feelings. Jacob’s special needs have brought such a different dimension to my life and I had to learn to cope with all the challenges. Writing does that for me. Writing also gives me a way to help other people who may be facing similar challenges with their children. I always say that living in “Jacob’s world” there are many stories to tell and I thought why not capture those experiences in children’s books. It was always a dream of mine to be published. When I held my first book in my hand, I was overwhelmed with joy and when I shared it with others I knew this was meant to be.
Where is the book available for purchase? “Where Did the Sun Go?” is available for purchase directly through me as well as on Amazon.com. I would like to share that as an author, I appreciate the reviews people write on Amazon about my books. The reviews are really essential for every author.
Is the book available at the library? This book is not in the local library yet.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: My website is www.karenfrancobooks.com and my Facebook page is Karen Franco Books.
