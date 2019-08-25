Name: Dori Williams
City of residence: Scottsdale, Ariz.
Connection to Racine: Former resident and still own rental properties there.
Occupation: Business owner and realtor
Title: “Follow your Heart,” published by Amazon
Is this your first book? This is my first book in a seven-book “The Heart Series.” Other published works in the Ink Slingers Anthology books include “Global Voices” and “Memoirs of the Southwest.”
Synopsis of book (plot): “Follow your Heart” covers a range of social issues of the ’50s and ’60s, race discrimination, child abuse and abortion. Set in the Midwest it is a literary tale of Katie O’Brien, an abused child who sets out on a life journey to find love and learns how to follow her heart. Katie’s inner story drives the plot with detailed motivations to elicit emotional involvement in the reader.
Why did you write the book? I’ve always enjoyed writing and this was a story milling around in my mind and I thought I should put it into a book. It is a bucket list goal.
How long did it take you to write the book? This book had been swirling around in my mind for about seven years before I ever got the courage to publish it after many revisions and editing. The other books haven’t taken as long.
How did you get interested in writing? I used to write poetry and I wrote a poem and made a slideshow tribute to the men and women in our military which aired on Cable Access Racine titled “The Gift.” It boosted my confidence to write more in-depth pieces.
Where is the book available? It is for purchase in paperback and eBook on Amazon.com or go to my website, www.findingdoriwbooks.com, and click on the link there.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: Novelist Dori Williams on Facebook and Twitter.
