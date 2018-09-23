Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Name: Doris Green

Age: 70

Current town/city of residence: Spring Green in a log house on a hillside south of the Wisconsin River.

Connection to Racine County: Born in Racine, grew up in Mount Pleasant

Occupation: Writer

Title of book and publisher: “Elsie’s Story: Chasing a Family Mystery,” Henschel Haus, Milwaukee

Synopsis of book (plot): Haunted by my aunt’s death in a northern Wisconsin tavern when I was 12, I eventually embarked on a decades-long search combining journalistic inquiry and genealogy with hypnosis and alternative tools. Uncovered: secrets, surprises, and, finally, a solution. This memoir begins with Aunt Elsie’s mysterious death in 1960 and concludes in 2017.

Is this your first book? I also authored “Explore Wisconsin Rivers” (Trails Books, 2008). Second editions of “Wisconsin Underground: A Guide to Caves, Mines, and Tunnels” and “Minnesota Underground,” are forth-coming soon from Henschel Haus.

Why did you write the book? Aunt Elsie’s death had a huge impact and left many questions. Was it suicide, accident or murder? I wanted to share her story.

How long did it take you to write the book? Decades. An early attempt at writing her story as fiction left me unsatisfied. I wanted to know exactly how she had died and began researching in spare moments around 1980. The truth emerged in 2017.

How did you get interested in writing? Reading, reading, reading as a child. Receiving books from my mother who once worked packing them at Western Publishing Co. Inc.

Where is the book available for purchase? Visit: https://henschelhausbooks.com/ or Amazon (Kindle version available). Also available at selected bookstores and via author presentations.

Is the book available at the library? Yes

Is a book signing event scheduled in the near future? “Meet Wisconsin Author: Doris Green” is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St. The second edition of “Wisconsin Underground,” which includes one Racine site, will be newly available.

Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: https://dorisgreenbooks.com.

