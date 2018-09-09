I saw a magazine headline that said people over age 70 should consider taking up yoga.
I am sure I am over 70 so I glanced at the text. Although I can’t make out most of the words, I saw “balance” and “heart.” Because most people say I am unbalanced, I wondered if I should try yoga at the fitness center where I try to look as if I know what I am doing.
I showed the story to the manager, a sweet young thing named Amanda. She said the center has two 30-minute beginning yoga classes, one Monday, the other Friday. The latter is led by a sweet young thing named Krystal, whom I know. So I opted for her class. Amanda said she would tell Krystal a handsome man would join the class the next Friday. He never showed up. There were just four beautiful ladies and me.
We were instructed to grab a chair which I placed next to a mat.
I was about to begin THE LONGEST HALF-HOUR OF MY LIFE.
Oh, it started simply — stretching out our arms, then reaching toward the sky and so on. Then rotating our necks.
“This is a piece of cake,” I told myself.
How naive. Soon we were to stand on one foot while holding the inside of the foot of the bent other leg. Thank goodness that chair was there. I held onto it more than I stood on one leg. There were various phases of that, reminding me of the TV commercial with the insurance company duck in which young women are standing on one foot. Then we got down on hands and knees and thrust the right leg and left arm into the air. I didn’t get an “A” in that either. And there were movements involving a small rectangular block. By this time I was puffing like a steam locomotive. Finally, we lay on the mat and Krystal turned out the lights, telling us to take deep breaths and relax. I was still puffing.
When the lights were turned on, the class was over.
Despite that experience I went back the following week, figuring the class would be beneficial, especially for my balance. This class was totally different. In fact, it was a piece of cake.
So I decided to attend the Monday class, led by a sweet young thing named Melissa. Three minutes after I joined the class, Melissa announced her resignation. That class was different from the other two. Again, I was the lone male amid a bevy of beautiful ladies. But who’s complaining?
I was sold on yoga. At least, beginning yoga. I don’t think I am ready for regular one-hour classes.
I don’t think a lot of guys would consider yoga. Regardless of gender, if you are over 70 — or under — and physically able, think about it — especially if balance is a concern. Go to your friendly neighborhood gym or fitness center. Tell the nice people there, “That clown in the Journal Times said I should consider yoga.”
