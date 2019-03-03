A sincere seer, known professionally as Clever Clarence Cleaver the Clairvoyant, recently reported he was able to probe into the future and divine details of Racine County's destiny. It came about when the sociable psychic was gazing into an inverted brandy snifter at Dewey's in Downtown Racine.
Although he announced he had uncovered formidable forebodings, no one was interested his omniscient observances. Not the AP, CIA, FBI, BMO, NFL, AFL-CIO, AAA, EPA, USO, NYSE, UCLA nor LSMFT.
But Yours Truly who believes in the public's right to know, asked for a copy of the 5-feet-2 soothsayer's (yes, he was a small medium) report. Kept on a clipboard in Clairvoyant Clarence Cleaver's cluttered clothes closet.
This is what Clever Clarence said would happen:.
- Amazon will merge with Foxconn. The new international giant will be known as Amafonz. The unusual spelling will allow the continued use of the A to Z arrow Amazon has in its logo.
- Amafonz will announce it will build a 28-story, 200-acre building on ruined farmland in southwest Mount Pleasant. The first 27 stories will serve as Amafozz headquarters, leaving the top floor vacant in case the company ever decides to hire 13,000 people to build something up there.
- President Donald Trump, in a speech to supporters in a church basement in Waterford, will announce, “I have acquired controlling interest in Amafonz and will be its CEO, thus making it necessary to resign as your president. I wish the best for Vice President Mike Whatshisname.
- Before leaving office, Trump will issue an emergency executive order commandeering Air Force One which he will rename Trump Force One and store in a hangar he will have built at Batten International Airport.
- Trump also will announce he is acquiring land in Racine planned for a Machinery Row development and will build a 30-story Trump Tower Two. When it's built, Trump will fly Trump Force One to Central America and bring back a load of illegal immigrants to perform maintenance and custodial work in the high-rise structure.
- Trump will then urge Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave to ask the Racine County Board to build a border wall the length of the south county line, thus banning Kenosha County residents from getting to the Amafonz headquarters. Delagrave, however, will deny that request, explaining that Racine and Kenosha counties are twin counties, owing their beginning to German wheat farmers and Danish abelskiver makers. “Beside,” Delagrave will stress, “Racine County people attend classes and activities at UW-Parkside and Carthage College, high school athletes have spirited rivalries and people of both counties attend each others' parades and county fairs.”
- Mike Pence will be participating in a seance and miss his inauguration, thereby making House Speaker Nancy Pelosi president of the United States by default.
