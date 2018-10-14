Before I grumble about postal service, let me make it clear that I have respect and admiration for the local postal service. Except for a grouch in the Main Post Office 20 or so years ago who antagonized many people, I have few complaints about service. And for years we had stellar service from our now-retired letter carrier Jody. The people who succeeded her are friendly and efficient, although my mail comes three hours later than it did for years.
OK, it’s grumble time.
Mix-up in Minnesota
When one of my cousins in Minnesota died last summer, I sent sympathy cards to his three sisters in Gopherland. A few weeks later my card to Dorothy came back with the explanation it couldn’t be delivered. I had the correct street, city and ZIP code. But instead of 627 Tiffany Lane, I had written 617 Tiffany Lane. Dorothy has lived there for two years and the letter carrier should know where she lives. When I sent her an e-mail explaining what happened, she said she often gets mail for other people and hand carries it to the right place (probably unlawful).
It’s common knowledge that there are 17 people in Minnesota who are not very bright. One of them must be Dorothy’s letter carrier.
Same thing in Florida
Last December I mailed a Christmas card to a sister-in-law in an extended care facility in a suburb of Fort Myers, Fla. I had received the address from her son Tony. Two months later, it came back with the explanation it couldn’t be delivered. I checked with Tony and he said I had the right address. To make sure, I Googled the name of the facility and found out the address was what I had.
It’s common knowledge that there are 17 people in Florida who are not very bright. Evidently some worked in the postal service last December. A birthday card sent in May to the same place didn’t come back.
And in Arizona
Several years ago Racine residents — let’s say their names were Zeke and Zelda Zanzibar — moved to Arizona. When Zeke died, I wanted to send a card to Zelda but didn’t know her address. I don’t remember how I did it but I found a telephone directory for their city and looked for Zanzibar. Alas, there were two Zeke Zanzibars, one at 111 Happy Lane, the other at 222 Depression Drive, neither listing a spouse. I sent the card to Zelda at 111 Happy Lane with a note on the back of the envelope saying,”If this is not the correct address please forward to 222 Depression Drive.” The nice people at 111 Happy Lane crossed out their address and printed “forward to 222 Depression Drive.” Did the people at the post office forward the card? Nooooo. They sent it back to me. So by the time Zelda got my card, a few months had gone by.
It’s common knowledge that there are 17 people in Arizona who are not very bright. One must have worked for the postal service there.
Rules and regulations
I’m sure postal authorities will send a letter telling me abut postal rules and regulations, never mind common sense and courtesy.
But they won’t convince me. I am one of 17 Wisconsin people who are not very bright.
