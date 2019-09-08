I’m looking forward to the next installment of historic Downtown Racine programs Oct. 1 and 3 at the Golden Rondelle.
The program will be presented by history buff Jim Mercier, who — among other things — writes “Made in Racine” stories for the monthly Belle City magazine, and Carol Gianforte, who — among other things — writes an occasional piece for The Journal Times about the time she lived on Carlisle Avenue. I expect it will be as well-attended and received as previous programs about historic Downtown Racine. This one will focus on entertainment.
I don’t know what to expect. Do you think Jim and Carol will discuss pool halls and bowling alleys? (Since I am no longer a working newsman, I will use their first names. OK, I use the word “working” loosely).
I bowled several games on the Hotel Racine alleys. I think my bride and I were in a couples league there one summer. The Journal Times men’s league bowled one year at the lanes on Main Street at the end of State Street. J&W, was it?
When I came to Racine in 1960, I frequented a barbershop on Sixth Street. What, you say that’s not entertainment? A visit to a shop where there is an experienced barber and a roomful of waiting customers often is quite entertaining.
I imagine Jim and Carol will dwell on the many theaters that were in Downtown Racine over the years. Only the Venetian and Rialto existed when I came to Racine. I remember viewing “Psycho.” I think the emotion I and other theater goers had leaving that film would stretch the word “entertainment.”
A man in my neighborhood, the late Stanley Gere, managed one of those theaters, beginning back when noted entertainers appeared on stage. He told me of the time his wife returned to the theater after taking a walk and complained a man was following her. Stanley looked, recognized the man and said to him, “Jack Benny, why are you following my wife?” I don’t remember what Benny’s response was.
Do you think Jim and Carol will talk about beer drinking Downtown? That reminds me of the bartenders at Hotel Racine, neatly dressed with red jackets. Or were they vests? Also neat were bartenders at the Chateau on Sixth Street. But then, in those pre-sloppy-dressed days, so were the patrons.
I don’t imagine Jim and Carol will touch on First Fridays, where you can carry a glass of beer while walking up and down Main and Sixth streets, meeting acquaintances. Why, some Fridays, I recognize as many as four or five people.
