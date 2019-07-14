Yes, we are well into July but this column was written in June and you may (or may not) be interested in this scorecard from my June activities:
Wisconsin 9, Minnesota 8, Goat yoga 0.
Here is what happened. We attended a dairy farm breakfast in Wisconsin (well, Kenosha County, Town of Brighton). To get to the farm, we had to board a school bus at a county building. The waiting line was, I’m sure, 18 miles long.
Thankfully, when we arrived at the farm, there was no waiting line for breakfast. We received a generous helping of tasty scrambled eggs and ham, two cold pancakes, nice sausages, milk and juice. I passed on the bread and opted for a doughy blueberry muffin, a decision I regretted.
After breakfast we toured the farmyard, looking at calves and heifers. But to see the milking parlor, one had to climb a metal stairway, one person at a time, to look into a window. This crotchety old geezer passed on that, too.
Ah, but here’s the redeeming factor. We were able to get a dish of real ice cream smothered in strawberries. One can’t have a dairy breakfast without ice cream, one of God’s greatest creations.
We missed the Racine County Farm Breakfast on the Jasperson Sod Farm in the Town of Norway because we were in Lester Prairie, a small town in Minnesota 38 miles south-southwest of Monticello, for the annual Prairie Day. Hooray, there was a dairy farm breakfast about 20 miles away.
There was no waiting line for the shuttle and we were greeted at the farm by volunteer tour guides and three friendly Carver County dairy princesses. (I learned when reading a newspaper a week later that the last name of one of the princesses is Dose. A lovely young lady she is, too. Well, of course.) And we immediately were asked if we would like a glass of milk, white or chocolate.
In a massive machine shed, men were making pancakes on three long griddles, each making 36 pancakes at a time. We received three hot pancakes. Alas, the best thing I can say about them is that they were very distant relatives of Racine Kiwanis/Roma Lodge pancakes. And there were no eggs. How can one have a farm breakfast without eggs? I noticed in The Journal Times that visitors to the sod farm breakfast had eggs.
We went into the barn to see where the cows are milked, then met one of the owners. His father’s cousin married a younger sister of one of my high school classmates.
Then we visited the ice cream tent. Contrasting our Kenosha County experience, we received a child-size cone filled with what could best be described as some sort of ice milk from a dispenser. A small cup of cheese curds was fine.
A few hours later, we attended Prairie Day because it offered a session of goat yoga. The class offered 35 minutes of yoga, including 10 minutes of small goats standing on one’s back. BUT THE COST WAS $25. Forget that.
If you attended the Racine County farm breakfast, did you have good, hot pancakes and real ice cream as well as eggs? Then it deserves a rating of 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.