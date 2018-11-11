If you commit murder in Wisconsin you will not be charged with murder. You will be charged with intentional homicide. Or reckless homicide or some other type of homicide.
Why is that? Murder is murder. The victim is just as dead.
Calling the gum problem periodontal disease sounds nicer than pyorrhea but doesn’t make it less serious.
When and why were state laws changed? Did a group of defense attorneys petition legislators for the change, thinking juries would look more kindly at their clients if they were charged with homicide instead of murder? Maybe the term homicide is less traumatic for families of victims.
‘Murder, She Wrote’
Do you remember that TV series from 1984-1996 in which Angela Lansbury portrayed mystery writer Jessica Fletcher? Would it have run 12 years if it had been titled “Intentional Homicide, She Wrote”?
Oh, there still is a murder charge in the statutes. If you slay someone while committing an armed robbery, you may be charged with felony murder.
Of course that’s not the only example of saying things differently.
Recently during a commercial break when I was watching a western on TV, I switched to a Chicago TV news program which had a clip of a debate between the candidates for governor. One mentioned illegal immigrants. The other said, “They are not illegal immigrants, they are undocumented immigrants.” The first replied, “They may be undocumented but they still are illegal immigrants.” I was reminded of emails I receive that use that argument to contend shoplifting, which, of course, is illegal, should be labeled undocumented shopping.
Those are not she only changes in terminology over the years.
24/7 Marianne?
Do you remember the song lyrics, “All day, all night, Marianne?” We would need a new melody to sing “24/7, Marianne.”
Some 30 years ago, comedian George Carlin wondered why toilet tapper was called bathroom tissue.
A few decades ago when garbage dumps became sanitary landfills, garbage collectors became sanitation workers or sanitation engineers. Perhaps they will some day be called waste disposal regulators.
Sales people and clerical workers are associates, secretaries are administrative assistants, some barbers are hair stylists. We snooty news reporters and editors have always called ourselves journalists. Meter maids? Parking enforcement officers.
Occasionally, we drive up to Lester Prairie, a small town in Minnesota 61 miles south of Foley. We listen to 1940s music. Now and then there is a recording by jazz artist Fats Waller. I suppose today, to be politically correct, he would be Weight-enhanced Waller. Would pool player Minnesota Fats be Minnesota Full-bodied? Years ago, I listened to and danced to the music of a band known as The Six Fat Dutchmen. Today, would they be The Six Rotund Dutchmen?
What does that have to do with intentional homicide? Absolutely nothing. Isn’t that a crime?
There is no such thing as drug dealers these days. They are now referred to as "undocumented pharmacists". Thanks liberals...
