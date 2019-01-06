Do you know what's on my wish list for 2019?
Well, yes, but aside from a bevy of gorgeous movie actresses and Miss Universe contestants inviting me to dinner and constantly hounding me for dates.
Aside from singing “Some Enchanted Evening” in the Racine Theater Guild production of “South Pacific.”
Aside from The Journal Times giving me a red Audi convertible in honor of my 59 years with the Fourth Street news factory.
No, I wish the late night talk show hosts — NBC's Jimmy Fallon, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel and CBS's Sleaze Bag a.k.a. Stephen Colbert — would watch reruns of the Johnny Carson Show to see what a real late night talk show host does.
I know, if young people would read this, they would say, “Get lost, old goat, you're living in the past. Let us enjoy our shows.”
Happily for me, no self-respecting young person is reading this. In fact, it's hard to imagine any self-respecting person of any age reading this.
But, as author Max Shulman wrote, I digress.
Fallon would see Carson introduce guests with the dignified words, “Please welcome So and So” instead of yelling the guest's name so loudly one would think Fallon is calling the guest to come in from the back 40 for lunch. (I will agree, however, with Carl Reiner who said Fallon is the most versatile person to host a late night show.) Kimmel would learn that Carson's Carnac the Magnificent was funnier than Kimmel's bleeped comments are. But his Lie Witness News is funny. And Colbert would see that Carson would, now and then, make a harmless comment about the occupant of the White House or the vice president. But he NEVER SPENT THE FIRST 10 OR 15 MINUTES OF EVERY SHOW VILLIFYING THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.
Granted, there are times, many times, I wonder what Donald Trump is thinking, but Colbert is just plain obnoxiously mean-spirited.
Today's hosts think every show has to include music, sometimes a screaming singer or a guitar player appearing to writhe through the final throes of an agonizing death. Carson had stand-up comics — David Steinberg, David Brenner, Garry Shandling, Jay Leno, David Letterman and George Carlin, who had to clean up his language for TV and often compared football to baseball.
While I have no idea who many of the guests on late night shows are and don't begrudge people who watch them, I will live in the past and watch Bob Hope, Buddy Hackett, James Garner and James Stewart on the Johnny Carson Show.
120918-FLT-DOSE (12.4)
- In ragged right with drop-cap
- With col-sig
- With Photo
- With label
- With tagline
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.