I was sorry to see Shopko close. Sorry for the people who lost jobs. Sorry for shoppers who found Shopko the type of store that fit their needs.
I wasn’t surprised. For several years the parking lot was filled with hundreds of cars disguised as empty parking spaces.
When Shopko opened in 1979, the company said its slogan, suggested by a shopper, was “Say ‘Hello’ to a Good Buy.” But I didn’t shop there much in recent years so I share the blame for its demise. Sometimes Shopko would have my favorite diet soda on sale. But it usually was sold out when I got there.
Christmas present
Oh, sure, I bought a few things over the years. I picked up a travel mug to give to my daughter-in-law for Christmas. She said it was exactly what she wanted.
My favorite acquisition was a comfortable chair that’s a rocker one can swivel and I can tilt it back like a recliner and put my feet on a matching footstool. (Great for relaxing after an exhausting half-hour beginning yoga class). Another nice purchase was a 3-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree. Another shopper also liked it but said I could take it, saving me from the embarrassment of having to wrestle her for it.
During Shopko’s last days, I went with my sons to see what was left. I need a shower curtain and hoped to find one.
Good buys
Well, I said “Hello” to so many good buys that corporate management people considered staying in business. I found toy farm animals and toy horses for my grandson’s 4th birthday. (He lives in Franklin so he probably won’t read this before his birthday).
I also bought a shiny, black coffee maker. I have one that works fine but it’s a discolored white that I will never get to look good again. And I acquired a floor lamp to light up my life, a small vacuum cleaner because people tell me to clean up my act and a slow cooker in case somebody drops in and demands to make dinner for me.
Among several other items were a T-shirt I can wear on St. Patrick’s Day when I change my name to O’Dose.
Alas, the store was out of shower curtains.
El Reno tornado
I did a double-take when I read a story about a tornado that caused heavy damage and claimed two lives in an Oklahoma community. The dateline on that story was El Reno, Okla. I remember first learning of El Reno back in the last millennium when a Racine church youth croup — I think Christ Church Methodist — spent time in El Reno for its summer project. I suppose some of those youths, who probably aren’t youths anymore, still live in the Racine area.
Stories about flooding in Fort Smith, Ark., also stirred memories. I went through basic training at nearby Camp Chaffee (no, not the Spanish-American War). One of the fellows in my unit was named David Evans. I told him I was from Lester Prairie, Minn. He said he was from Racine, Wis. He had to tell me where it is.
