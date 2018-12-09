If you are a Packers fan, you probably watch them when they play night games. And if you watch until the end, you miss most, if not all, the evening news programs on competing channels. So you decide to catch the news after the game on the station you are watching. Good luck with that.
When the game ends, you sit through 402 commercials for mattresses, beer, cell phones and fast food. Then Sideline Sally rounds up a pair of winning players and asks them penetrating questions, such as, “When you intercepted that pass. how did that make you feel?”
The millionaire, college-educated athletes, many of whom must have slept through grammar classes, reply, “I was, you know, just happy to, you know, contribute to the team. I love these guys.”
Back in the booth, the two announcers recap the game and talk about the scheduled game for the following week which will be here sooner than you can complete a “Hail, Mary” pass.
This is followed by 13 years of more commercials, including prescription drugs, automobiles, furniture, pain relievers, dental care and then some.
Finally, the news begins. What’s the lead story? A report on the game you just watched, for pity’s sake. One would think station management people wold sense that anyone watching news at that hour on that station had just watched that game. Then there is a local sportscaster standing in an empty stadium or near the team’s dressing room babbling about the game.
About this time, Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who wonders where he will be working next season, is holding a press conference. That may be followed by a reporter interviewing beer swilling fans in a Milwaukee saloon. Evidently, brandy old fashioned drinkers are too sophisticated for the reporter to interview.
Oh wait, it’s time e for a press conference with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Well, that’s OK until he gets annoyed at a reporter’s question.
Now is it time for real news? Who cares? You conclude you will catch the news on a morning broadcast or in The Journal Times (maybe learning who did what when about what with whom in the Machinery Row fiasco), brush your teeth and go to bed.
