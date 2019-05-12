The National Football League rules the country.
Soccer rules the rest of the world except Canada where “God Bless Hockey” is the unofficial national hymn. It was recorded by Quebec’s famous Kate Smiutheaux, who has fallen into disfavor in parts of Canada because in 1936 she sang a song in a movie that included the now-less than desirable E-word for Inuit.
I realized NFL’s grip on the nation when I tuned in televised coverage of the NFL draft in Nashville. The street was covered with curb-to-curb people from all around the country.
The event was noisier than Niagara Falls and TV coverage featured a number of analysts, each pretending to know more about the sport than the other analysts knew. And it wasn’t just the draft. There was what some people call entertainment. I didn’t pay much attention the first hour because I was doing household chores. I stopped to watch when I heard the words “Green Bay.”
I realized NFL is the national religion when I saw that thousands of the reported 600,000 people — a number exceeded only by the number of Democrats running for president — were painted in team colors and wearing team T-shirts and sweatshirts. The whole show bore out the fact that the word “fan” comes from “fanatic.” It reminded me of a comment I have heard that the NFL is a cult.
I was puzzled why people from around the country would travel to Nashville and stand shoulder to shoulder for hours when they could stay home and see it on TV. It isn’t as if they had a say in who was drafting whom. Many Nashvillites (Nashvillians?) probably were elated. The event helped Nashville’s economy as people spent an amount of money equal to the increased value the City of Racine assessor placed on my three-bedroom house this year.
It isn’t that I am anti-NFL. I watch games during the season but the season starts too early and lasts too long. The same with the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and major league baseball. The World Series should end in early October, not November.
The Packers used their first picks for defensive players and the Minnesota Vikings used theirs for offensive players. So I suppose they will play to 0-0 ties.
The Packers picked a player from perennial powerhouse Toledo and the Vikings chose a player from always-dangerous Elon, a North Carolina school that shows up in crossword puzzles. I’m sure I won’t be around when they are inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame.
