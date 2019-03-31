Mr. and Mrs. Carl Granetzke of 3505 4 Mile Road, Caledonia, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary April 4 during a gathering with family and friends.
Granetzke and the former Janyce Peterson were married on April 4, 1959, at First Baptist Church.
The couple met through friends at a Pepsi party at the YMCA. On their first date they rode around town in a 1950 Plymouth learning about each other.
Granetzke is owner of Marathon Marketing. He was was employed by American Motors Corp., Quick Cable, Walker Manufacturing Co. and Lincoln St. Louis.
Granetzke, 79, has been an avid competitive runner for more than 40 years. He competed in 38 Lighthouse Run races and was inducted in the Lighthouse Run Hall of Fame. Granetzke is president of the Racine Churchmen's Club.
Mrs. Granetzke, 77, graduated from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in 1970. She was employed by St. Luke and St. Mary's hospitals.
Mrs. Granetzke is an avid reader ad continues to research family history with previous trips to Sweden and northern Wisconsin.
The Racine natives are members of Faithbridge United Methodist Church, the Cross Bearers Sunday School class and a weekly Bible class. The have traveled in the United States and to other countries, and were hosts to foreign exchange students.
The couple said that persistence, patience and continuity of family is what has kept them together all these years. They said their happiest moments together has been traveling to other countries, and meeting and making friends.
The Granetzkes have two children: Kim (Steve) Banker of Kenosha and Lisa (Dr. Dan) Toutant of Green Bay. The couple has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Their advice to young people getting married today: "Make sure you're friends first and have similar goals. Have faith and be a member of a good church, and the desire to weather the storms of life."
