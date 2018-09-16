Name: Ray Zirkle
Age: 58
Current town/city of residence: Racine
Occupation: Store owner (Time & Again)
Title of book and publisher: “Advertising The Beatles,” HenschelHAUS Publishing, Milwaukee
Synopsis of book (plot): A colorful and historic journey through the Fab Four’s earliest releases in Great Britain and the U.S. based on record advertisements. These ads usually ran in trade magazines for one week and then were gone forever. Compiled here for the first time in book format by Beatles enthusiast Ray Zirkle, these promotional materials show the group’s musical evolution through the years until they ultimately disbanded in the early 1970s.
Is this your first book? It’s my first published book. I also had another self-published book featuring my photography.
Why did you write the book? I originally did it for myself just to see if it might be something people would like. After showing the self-published prototype to people and getting great response I started searching out local publishers. My hunch was right judging by the response I received at the last Beatles Convention in August.
How long did it take you to write the book? Well, I really started to collect the ads back in my teen years as the current solo Beatle Projects were coming out plus the Beatle repackages Capitol was releasing. I would keep those in books and a couple of years ago I started to archive them in nicer portfolio books. Then about the same time I started to seek out the original ads from the 1960’s and my collection really started to grow. Once those books started to fill I thought “This would make a cool book!” So, in answer to the question...45 years technically or actually six months from start to finish.
How did you get interested in writing? I used to write reviews in our school paper in high school (maybe it started there). Actually, it’s not writing per se but more narrating or describing in this book. I’ll leave the writing for the real writers.
Where is the book available for purchase? Well, my store in Sturtevant on Durand Avenue. Amazon has it now or my publisher on their website and soon at Barnes & Noble where we might do a signing and a Beatles themed event.
Is the book available at the library? Not yet.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: https://www.facebook.com/Beatleads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.