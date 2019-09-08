{{featured_button_text}}
Clem Bauer

Clem Bauer, a RSVP and AARP Tax-Aide volunteer, prepares a client’s tax return earlier this year.

Volunteers are needed to help seniors prepare their 2019 tax returns. AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide has volunteer opportunities for tax counselors and preparation center greeters in Racine County. Volunteer tax counselors should have at least some experience preparing their personal tax returns online.

In addition to self-study, an introductory course will be held in December for new counselors, plus a three- to four-day course will be held in January that incorporates the latest changes to the IRS tax code. Clients will meet with counselors during February, March and early April.

Tax-Aide is co-sponsored by the American Association of Retired People (AARP) Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. and its RSVP project are again scheduling appointments for two of the six Racine County AARP tax-preparation venues: Humble Park, 2200 Blaine Ave., Racine, and Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park hall, 9416 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. Both sites are open one to two days on weekdays.

The focus of the Tax-Aide project is on service to low- and moderate-income tax filers, emphasizing those 60 years of age and older. Both locations offer electronic filing. At the Humble Park venue in 2019, Tax-Aide volunteers filed 375 returns for 459 taxpayers. Federal refunds totaled $224,181; state refunds were $172,233. At the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park Hall, volunteers filed 310 returns for 415 taxpayers. Federal refunds totaled $251,521; state refunds were $138,128.

The Volunteer Center and RSVP volunteers booking appointments do not give tax or other financial advice; that is left to the highly trained Tax-Aide volunteers, many of whom are RSVP members. In 2019, 13 RSVP volunteers donated more than 1,000 hours of tax-preparation time at the Humble Park and Caledonia Tax-Aide locations.

The Volunteer Center will begin accepting appointments for the Humble Park and Caledonia AARP Tax-Aide locations starting in mid-January.

