I will vote in our state’s primary election this Aug. 14. I will vote again in the general election on Nov. 6. I like to have a say in who represents us in our local public schools, who will be the trustees in our village, who will be the Justices on the State Supreme Court, who will be our state and national senators, and representatives, and who will be our president. I believe that voting matters.
And so I have always voted. I voted when I was young and single. I voted when we had four children aged 8 and younger and I entered the voting booth with toddlers in tow. And I voted when I had to drive further than I should have to the polling place. For many reasons, voting seems important to me.
Still, I realize that there are lots of reasons why people don’t vote.
Some don’t vote because they believe their lives are just too busy for voting. But try explaining that to the 102-year-old woman, Desiline Victor, who stood in line for over three hours at the North Miami Public Library to exercise her right to vote. She knew it was important because she was born, as was my mother, at a time when women weren’t even allowed to vote.
Some people don’t vote because they believe their vote is only one and it won’t change the outcome. Of course, if everyone felt that way only a handful of people would determine the fate of our nation. And the idea that one vote doesn’t matter is disproven by the numerous instances in which slim margins have made huge differences in election outcomes.
Some don’t vote because they feel that elections don’t matter since both parties do the same things once they are in office. Yet if our unfortunate partisan times tell us anything, it is that there really is a difference between the political parties. A little research into the platforms of the parties will help voters know who they should vote for based on their political beliefs.
And some don’t vote because access is a growing problem, a great tragedy of our times. Over U.S. history, there have been those who have believed that everyone should have the right to vote, and others who have believed that only those who are the most educated or the wealthiest should be able to vote. By the last half of the 20th century, it became commonly understood that democracy functions best when everyone has access to the vote. Yet in recent years, serious attempts have been made nationwide to make voting more difficult.
Some states created voter ID cards for people to be able to vote. Even when the cards are provided free to low-income individuals, the applicants must know to request them at no cost. Also, the IDs are often only available at areas far from the inner cities, thus discouraging many voters. Still other states created fewer polling sites so that people had to stand in line long hours to exercise our constitutional right to vote.
As citizens, we sometimes forget how hard-fought the right to vote was. Even after black men gained the right to vote in 1870, they still suffered great discrimination at the polls in the form of literacy tests, poll taxes, bean counting exercises and other indignities.
Women suffragists faced an uphill battle over decades in trying to obtain the vote. The suffragists proposed the first Women’s Suffrage Amendment to Congress in 1878 and continued over years to attempt to secure a woman’s right to vote. Woodrow Wilson was president in 1917 when women suffragists picketed the White House for the right to vote. These suffragists were imprisoned and the warden ordered his guards to teach them a lesson. Forty prison guards went on a rampage against the 33 women during the “Night of Terror” on Nov. 15, 1917. Lucy Burns was beaten and her hands chained above her head to the cell bars for the night. Dora Lewis was thrown so hard into a dark cell that her head was smashed, knocking her out. Her cellmate, Alice Cosa, thought Dora had died and Alice suffered a fatal heart attack. When suffragist Alice Paul went on a hunger strike, the guards forced a tube down her throat and liquid was poured into her until she vomited.
The abuse went on for weeks. At one point, Wilson and others tried to persuade a psychiatrist to declare Alice Paul insane so that she could be permanently institutionalized. The doctor refused saying somewhat poignantly, “Courage in women is often mistaken for insanity.”
Women finally secured the right to vote with the passage of the 19th amendment in 1920.
A strong democracy depends on a great number of things. Equal access to voting. Accurate tabulation of the ballots. Fair and competitive districting. And especially a populace which understands the critical importance of voting to the survival of our freedoms.
So please do our democracy, yourself, our ancestors and posterity a favor. Use your ballot. Vote. People suffered and died for our right to do so.
See you at the polls.
Thank you for writing this commentary.
