1st Place: The Woof, 5326 Durand Ave., (Behind Regency Mall) Racine
2nd place: Woofdorf-Astoria, 1308 18th St., Racine
3rd place: Katie's Canine Klubhouse, 5246 Douglas Ave., Caledonia
There's a new doggy day care at the top of the pecking order in Racine.
The Woof — a spacious day care that features over 10,000 square feet of artificial turf — has been voted Best Pet Pampering in Racine County.
According to its website, dogs are allowed to play inside and out all day long. The Woof also contains supervised play areas, where dogs are able to swim in pools.
If you're worried about your pet not meshing well with other dogs, The Woof will ease your mind. The day care requires that every pup pass a temperament test in order to stay.
The Woof has an experienced staff and even allows you to check in on your animal with its innovative "doggie-cam."
Heather and Kevin Harvey are co-owners of The Woof and attribute the company's success to their staff.
"Our staff is amazing and our top-notch facility makes all the difference," Kevin Harvey said. "We soon will have over 22,000 square feet of outdoor turfed play area and it's only going to help grow our business."
