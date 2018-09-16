MADISON — So you want a Wisconsin wedding. Whether your dream wedding is rustic, elegant, formal, laid-back, traditional, quirky, or somewhere in between, there is a Wisconsin venue for you. Among the offerings are stunning lake views, beautiful ballrooms, gorgeous gardens, and we sure as heck have barns. You’re going to want to get out your wedding planner and jot these down:
Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Madison
Olbrich has been rated one of the top gardens in the nation, and with 16 acres of thriving plants and blooming flowers, what better spot for a spring or summer wedding? Its outdoor location is perfect for an intimate setting, and the atrium can hold a larger ceremony while still giving an outdoorsy feel. Plus, its bridges, fountains and shelters make the perfect backdrop for romantic photo-ops.
Badger Farms, Deerfield
One of the fastest-growing trends right now? Farm weddings. Badger Farms is located just southeast of Madison, and offers a unique, laid-back barn wedding experience, from its decorations and catering options to the accommodating hosts. The barn has heating and air conditioning, projectors, a top-notch sound system, and makes the process as easy and comfortable as possible for all the weddings it hosts.
The Enchanted Barn, Hillsdale
For Northwest Wisconsin’s ultimate country fairytale wedding, look no further than The Enchanted Barn in Barron County. This area of the state is peaceful and pristine, and the gorgeous, rustic barn creates a neutral palette for a couple to make its own. The Enchanted Barn has been voted the No. 1 outdoor reception site by Wisconsin Bride Magazine, and has also been recognized as one of the top rustic venues in the country by Martha Stewart Weddings.
Troy Burne Golf Course, Hudson
For a mix of rustic and elegant, Troy Burne is your place. The golf course itself is beautiful and has been voted one of America’s 100 greatest public courses by Golf Digest. The outdoor ceremony site is enclosed with limestone boulders, colorful flowers, and blossoming trees, while the elegant event hall features floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows overlooking the luscious green golf course, with an outdoor wraparound cocktail patio.
The Osthoff Resort, Elkhart Lake
This lakeside resort is pure elegance. Located on 500 feet of sandy beaches, The Osthoff Resort features beautiful ballrooms, spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites, indoor and outdoor ceremony locations, dinner accommodations, horse-drawn carriage rides, wedding spa packages, and gift-opening locations. The bride and groom also receive a complimentary one-night stay on the wedding night, plus complimentary reception decorations.
Paine Art Center and Gardens, Oshkosh
A breathtaking setting for weddings, the Paine Art Center and Gardens is a historic estate known for its European-style architecture and flourishing botanical gardens. Choose from its variety of indoor and outdoor ceremony locations, and then enjoy a romantic reception in the Conservatory and Carriage House.
Villa Bellezza Winery & Vineyards, Pepin
This Italian-inspired Winery and the towering Pepin bluffs provide a gorgeous backdrop for any wedding celebration. Outdoor ceremonies may be held amidst the vines under the Vineyard Pavilion, or inside the Great Hall (which looks like it came straight out of Italy). The venue also provides an apartment overlooking the vineyard for the wedding party to get ready in, plus a full-catering kitchen.
The Pfister Hotel, Milwaukee
A grand, elegant, and historic building, the Pfister is home to some of Wisconsin’s most beautiful ballrooms. With bountiful drapery, antique chandeliers and marble accents, plus one of the most beautiful views of downtown Milwaukee, this space can’t be beat when it comes to elegance.
Sentry World, Stevens Point
This picturesque venue is known for its world-class golf course and indoor courts and restaurant, but it also happens to be home to a gorgeous wedding venue. Host an outdoor ceremony under the rustic pergola nestled in the trees, and then dance the night away in the Grand Hall or Fieldhouse.
The Swan Barn Door, Wisconsin Dells
Because it is Wisconsin after all, we ought to finish with a barn. The Swan Barn Door is a locally-owned and family-built business that provides a rustic and dazzling setting for weddings. Recognized by its timber frame structure and sparkling lights, this barn is fully-insulated and provides rustic décor, a sound system, bartender, setup and cleanup staff, and indoor/outdoor ceremony options.
While the most important part of any wedding day is, well, getting married, a beautiful ceremony and reception site can only add to the experience for the couple and all its guests. It’s so hard to choose just 10 Wisconsin wedding venues, so, tell us: what are some of the most stunning venues you’ve been to?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.