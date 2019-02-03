As our regular readers are aware, four times a year I look back over the performance of the markets in the past quarter and provide insights into what happened and why. Reviewing what just happened, in the context of what is going on in the economy and the markets over a longer period of time, gives us perspective. Although not a complete disaster, fourth quarter returns were dismal and capped a very disappointing year.
Just the facts
Losing almost 12 percent in the quarter, and down under 6 percent for the year, the Dow Jones Average of 30 major industrial companies was the best performing of the major averages for the quarter and second best for the year. Second place for the quarter, losing almost 14 percent and down just over 6 percent and placing third for the year, was the broadly diversified S&P 500 Average, which represents approximately 80 percent of the value of all domestic equities (stocks). Third place in the quarter, losing almost 18 percent, but down 4 percent and in first place for the year, was the technology heavy NASDAQ (over-the-counter) Index. Last for the quarter, losing almost 21 percent, and the year, losing over 12 percent, was the Russell 2000 (small company) Index.
International and Global stocks and funds also had another poor quarter and year. Shorter maturity bond funds continued to provide a safe haven for the quarter and the year, gaining fractionally in the quarter and approximately 1 percent for the year. Tax exempt bond funds, for the most part, also provided small gains for the quarter and the year.
Quarter in perspective
Since the bull market started in March of 2009, the Dow and S&P are each up over 250 percent while the more aggressive NASDAQ is up over 400 percent and the smaller company Russell 2000 average is up almost 300 percent.
The fourth quarter’s losses were driven by uncertainty with respect to future growth of the domestic and global economies due primarily to unsettled tariff and trade issues, and to a lesser extent the impact of higher short term interest rates. Political pressure, amplified by a government shutdown, didn’t help matters either.
A year ago, in this column, I suggested that we were overdue for a correction (10 percent or greater market decline) or bear market (20 percent or greater market decline) as we hadn’t had a correction in two years and a bear market then in eight. It is bittersweet that we have since had two corrections and are still in correction territory for the S&P 500 and Dow and are now in bear market territory for both the Russell 2000 and NASDAQ.
Advice today
All investors should evaluate their portfolios to make sure they have enough cash and short term bonds to meet their needs for safety, stability and income and enough in equities to meet their long term growth objectives. Stocks are now cheaper than they were a year ago, and should do well in a growing global economy. But, given considerable uncertainty, specifically with respect to global trade, I would expect market volatility to continue. For this reason I continue to recommend caution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.