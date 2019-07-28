* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Molly Bode is the southeast Wisconsin aquatic invasive species outreach specialist for the Wisconsin Sea Grant Institute. She is originally from Kaukauna and earned her bachelor of science degree in environmental sciences from UW-Madison and is working on completing a master’s degree in sustainable management through UW-Oshkosh. She wrote this for UW-Extension.