Family, the omnipresent factor in life, and unsurprisingly it pops up quite a bit while conducting boat inspections. I studied environmental sciences in college not only because I want to protect the environment, but also because I realized the importance of ensuring that generations to come have the opportunity to create memories similar to my own growing up.
Time spent outdoors was ample in my early youth, whether it was early mornings spent out on the ice chasing tip-ups for my dad and his best friend before I even started kindergarten, or the time spent impatiently waiting for a nibble to pull the bobber down on an otherwise tranquil lake. These memories get dredged up on at least a weekly basis while talking with boaters; often seeing families out on the water with young children, teaching them the basics of fishing, and even letting them reel in the big fish of the day. The most touching stories are those that cross generations, reminding us that despite our gaps in age and disagreements, our state’s water resources are a treasure for all.
Before starting as the aquatic invasive species coordinator for southeast Wisconsin, I was an intern for Sea Grant as a Clean Boats Clean Waters watercraft inspector on Lake Michigan. And following are a couple touching tales that I encountered, reaffirming that I had made a great decision and lead me to where I am now.
It was one of those unbearably hot summer days that have been plaguing us for the majority of the season and upon pulling the boat out of the launch, the driver had headed immediately over to the boat cleaning station; both the power washer and shade were priorities. Luckily, the driver, who was a middle-aged gentleman was already starting to spray down the boat when I arrived, so compliance with Clean Boats Clean Waters policies was already in place.
I proceeded to ask the passenger in the boat, who turned out to be the driver’s aging father, about their fishing success for the day and was told that they did OK overall. The driver then quietly interjected that while they had done OK overall, that he had actually let his dad reel all of the fish in. It was not about the success of the trip in terms of the fish caught that he cared about, but rather success in creating another great memory with his father with whom he realized he may not get many more opportunities to do so.
Approximately two weeks later at the same landing, I overheard another father-son moment focused on aquatic invasive species prevention. I had gone through my questions and inspected the boat with the owner. As I was walking back to my post, the son returned from the bathroom and asked, “why was that lady talking to you?” The dad then went onto explain to his son that I was talking to him about removing plants from the boat and trailer because it was bad if the plants got moved to other water.
Fishing and family is something that has gone hand in hand since a young age, and something that I hope will be able to continue for generations to come. Remember to “clean, drain, dry” your boat every time you leave the water to stop “aquatic hitchhikers” from moving from water body to water body.
