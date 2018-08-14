Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — “A Beastly Ball” is the theme of the annual Zoo Debut from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

There will be dining and dancing under the stars and the seated dinner will be provided by Catering by Danny at Hickory Hall. An open bar and music and entertainment by Exciting Events is featured. Attire is black-tie formal. The fundraiser for the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo also includes live and silent auctions and special rafﬂes.

Tickets cost $125 if purchased by Aug. 19. After that tickets cost $140 and must be purchased by Aug. 31. Go to www.racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9312.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments