RACINE — "Get the Picture: The Arthur P. Haas Wisconsin Photography Collection" showcasing 40 works from the ongoing juried photography competition, "Wisconsin Photography," will open Friday, Aug. 23, and continue through Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.
This represents just a sample of more than 100 pieces that RAM has been able to acquire since the exhibition's inception in 1979. The show will be open alongside the "RAM Artist Fellowship Exhibition 2019."
Over the last four decades, "Wisconsin Photography" juried exhibitions at Wustum Museum have showcased the state’s photographers working with a wide range of subjects and in a variety of styles. These shows have provided a pool of high-quality work from which the museum has been able to grow its holdings of regional photography.
Arthur P. Haas (1930-1982) was a Racine native and an award-winning photographer who spent a lifetime visually chronicling Racine in his role as staff photographer for The Journal Times, the city’s daily newspaper. In addition to his own work, Haas served as a mentor and informal teacher to many younger, area photographers. Upon his death in 1982, a Memorial Purchase Fund, orchestrated by his sister Dorothy Haas with gifts from family and friends, was established. These monies allow RAM to further support regional photographers by acquiring works from "Wisconsin Photography" each year for the museum’s permanent collection.
Wustum Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There is no admission fee. For more information, go to www.ramart.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.